Skyridge, Lehi softball teams start tourney next Thursday

The Falcons and Pioneers earned high enough seeds this season to get a pass through the initial round of their respective state tournaments. They will start the playoffs in the best-of-three Super Regionals next week. Here’s how each Lehi-area softballteam is positioned.

Skyridge

Season record: 10-0 Region 4 (1st), 22-3 overall

Final RPI ranking: 3 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 6A, 7 statewide

Next contest: May 18

Prospects: The Region 4 champion Falcons finished third behind#1 Riverton (17-2) and #2 Herriman (18-4) in the 6A RPI rankings. Teams will be re-seeded after the Regional rounds this weekend, so the potential opponent is unknown at this point. They will host the Super Regional-round opponent seeded #14 on May 18 at 4 p.m. The teams will play again the next day at 3:30 p.m. and if needed, a third tiebreaker game will be played right afterwards. West Jordan (10-11) is the current #14.

Coach Tyler Plewe could not be reached for comment.

Lehi

Season record: 12-0 Region 8 (1st), 19-10 overall

Final RPI ranking: 7 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 7 in 5A, 27 statewide

Next contest: May 18

Prospects: Since the Region 8 champion Pioneers finished in the top eight of the RPI, they have a bye in the Regional 5A round. Teams will be re-seeded after each round, so the opponent won’t be known until after play in the initial round is completed on Monday. The reassigned #10 team will face Lehi in the Super Regional round on May 18 at 4 p.m. and at 3:30 p.m. on May 19, with a tiebreaker to follow immediately if needed.

“It’s where I had us projected,” said Coach Tim Kennedy. “It keeps us out of the top half with Spanish Fork, but we will have our work cut out with our first bracket opponent Salem Hills.”

The Dons (21-2) are #1 in 5A and the clear favorite entering the tournament. The Skyhawks (12-8) are ranked #10 and are the presumptive opponent for the Pioneers but that could change depending on the reseeding after the Regional round. The Regional opponent for Salem Hills is #23 Hillcrest (10-15).