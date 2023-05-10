Lehi and Skyridge soccer teams start playoffs Tuesday

Here’s how each Lehi-area boys soccer team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Skyridge

Season record: 5-5 Region 4 (3rd), 10-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 6 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 5 in 6A, 12 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Falcons will sit out the first round of the tournament since they receive an automatic bye as a top-eight seed. In their bracket section, the first-round contest will be between #11 Bingham (8-6) and #22 Granger (6-9) on Friday. The victor of that match will visit Skyridge on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. kickoff. The Falcons have not played either of these opponents this year.

“The season has been successful to this point,” said Coach Jerry Preisendorf. “We got off to a good start and then hit some tough spots with injuries. I expect the team to be ready for the playoffs and make a very good run. We are young, but we have some good senior leaders and I know they want to prove something.”

Lehi

Season record: 8-4 Region 8 (3rd), 10-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 5 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 5A, 21 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: With a top-eight seed, the Pioneers get an automatic advancement to the second round of the tournament. In their line, the first round will feature a match between #12 Skyline (9-6) and #21 East (6-8) on Friday. Whoever wins that contest will come to Lehi on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. game. The Pioneers did not face off against either of these teams during the regular season.

“We’re excited for the 5-seed and our path that we have,” said Coach Tim Graham. “There are no easy opponents in the playoffs and we look forward to facing good-quality teams. Even with all the injuries we had this season, the boys really performed well and earned that high seed. Now it’s just about staying healthy and focusing on the task at hand.”