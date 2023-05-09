Lehi Pioneer softball claims league crown

The Lehi softball team posted an undefeated Region 8 season to wrap up the championship by winning their last five league games. At 12-0, the Pioneers finished at least three games ahead of their closest competitor.

Lehi is 18-10 overall heading into their final regular-season game at Hunter on Wednesday, a late add to the schedule. The team sits at No. 5 in the state rankings.

Thursday morning the state tournament bracket will be released. The regional round begins Saturday but the top eight teams in the RPI will get a bye and won’t start the playoffs until May 18.Check the newspaper website at lehifreepress.com to find out how the Pioneers get seeded.

April 25: Lehi 10, Timpview 0

The Pioneers got the early lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning and added more during every subsequent batting turn but one to add to their total and end the contest after six innings.

In five innings, junior pitcher Emerson Fuller allowed just two hits and one walk and struck out 10 to get credit for the win. Junior Madison Stradling finished the game in the circle.

On the other side of the plate, junior Madison Salisbury doubled and homered, providing four RBI and scoring three runs herself to help lead the offense. Freshman Brynlee Cook added two home runs, four RBI and the two runs scored. Sophomore Sophie Bliss had a double, an RBI and a run.

April 26: Grantsville 9, Lehi 3

Neither team got more than two runs in any single inning, but the Cowboys scored during every turn while the Pioneers only managed one run apiece in the third, fifth and seventh. Fuller took the loss. Salisbury had a base hit and a home run for two RBI. Senior Paige Nielson tripled and scored.

April 27: Lehi 13, Mountain View 0

The Pioneers plated four runs in their opening turn on the road and added three in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth to end the game after five innings. Fuller got the win but only pitched one inning. Stradling threw the other four, yielding two walks and two hits and striking out eight.

Bliss went 3-for-3 including a double for three RBI and three runs scored. Salisbury added two base hits and scored three times. Fuller and freshman Mya Maughan each had a double and two RBI and Maughan also scored twice. Stradling made two hits and pushed one runner across.

May 2: Lehi 25, Alta 1

The Pioneers lit up the Hawks for 14 runs just in the first inning and added 11 in the second to end the game in three. Bliss got the win with four hits, one run, three strikeouts and no walks. She also went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored on the other side of the plate.

Cook and Maughan each doubled and drove in three runs. Cook also had a base hit and made four runs while Maughan scoredthree runs. Freshman Ashlyn Petersen singled twice, drove in three runs and scored twice.

Senior Preslee Neilson batted in three runs and scored two. Freshman Libby Baxter made three runs and had an RBI as well. Salisbury tripled and scored twice. Junior Rayli Hatch and sophomore Makenzie Grose each added an RBI and two runs.

May 4: Lehi 19, Jordan 0

It was another blowout and also a shutout win on the road in four innings against the Beetdiggers. Fuller struck out all three batters in her one inning as the official winner, while Stradling struck out seven of the nine she faced and also gave up no hits or walks.

The Pioneers got six runs in the first, two in the second, four in the third and seven in the fourth to force the early ending. They only needed 10 hits to build this total as Jordan struggled in the field as well as at the plate.

Bliss singled and tripled for two RBI and three runs. Grose also drove in two and scored three. Junior Madilyn Pilling had a double and drove three across. Senior Paige Nielson and Maughan each added two RBI and two runs scored.

May 5: Mountain Ridge 9, Lehi 4

The Sentinels and the Pioneers each plated three runs in the first inning and one in the third, but Mountain Ridge went on to add two in the fourth and three in the sixth to get the win. Fuller took the loss but went 3-for-4 at the plate and sent one runner across.

Salisbury hit a solo home run. Bliss had two base hits for an RBI and a run scored. Grose tripled and scored. Maughan scored a run and Paige Nielson drove one in.

May 8: Lehi 16, Timpanogos 1

The Pioneers opened with eight runs on the road in the first inning and added four in the third, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game early. Fuller had a two-hitter going for four innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Stradling closed out the game in the circle.

Baxter singled and homered for four RBI and scored three times. Cook had a home run with two RBI and two runs scored. Fuller went 4-for-4 and sent two runners across. Preslee Nielson doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice.

Bliss added two RBI and two runs on two base hits while Salisbury singled and doubled with an RBI and one run. Grose scored twice.