Falcon track team third at Region 4 meet

The Skyridge track and field team finished third in the combined standings at the Region 4 track meet on May 10 and 11 at Westlake. American Fork was the runaway winner with 465.83points, followed by Corner Canyon at 311.0 and the Falcons at 240.33. Lone Peak was a distant fourth.

In the boys events, the Cavemen were first with 217.0 points and the Falcons were second with 155.5, including five gold medals. In the girls division, American Fork earned 248.83 points, the Chargers had 168.0 and Skyridge was third with 84.83 pointsand one gold medal.

Falcons senior Smith Snowden captured double golds in the 100-meter sprint (10.59 sec) and the 200m (21.34 sec). Skyridgesenior Issac Jensen came in second in the 1600m (4:27.20).

In the field events, senior Cameron Beck got the gold in the shot put (52-07) and finished second in the discus (141-06). Senior Tyler Michaelis captured silver in the high jump (5-11.00) and senior Jackson Pollmann took first in the pole vault (12-06.00).

Junior Whit Slack claimed the gold in the javelin (172-04.50) and junior Jack Burke earned the silver (150-04.50). Junior Benton Goodwin came in second in the long jump (21-01.00).

For the girls, senior Miley Richards topped the field in the javelin (112-10.50) and got bronze in the pole vault (10-00.00). Senior Halle Mehr earned silver in the 1600m (5:16.82).

In the relays, the Falcon squads earned the silver medal in both 4×400 races. They were third in the girls 4×200 and fifth in the boys event. In the 4×800, the girls finished fourth and the boys fifth. In the 4×100, the girls came in fourth and the boys were third.

Here are Skyridge’s point winners finishing in 4th to 8th place in the events indicated.• Senior Mia Kauffman: 4th G 100mH• Senior Ryan Felt: 4th B 300mH, 6th B 110mH• Junior Ezra Nelson: 4th B 1600m• Senior David Brown: 4th B pole vault• Junior Trevan McClellan: 4th B long jump• Junior Devan Greene: 5th B 800m, 6th B 1600m, 8th B 3200m• Senior Tori Smart: 5th G 100mH, 5th G 300mH• Senior Makaylie Roberds: 6th G 100mH• Sophomore Kalena Bellini: 6th G 100m• Senior Tessa Miller: 6th G 400m• Senior Miley Richards: 6th G discus• Junior Josie Warr: 6th G javelin• Sophomore Cameron Wood: 6th B 400m• Senior Saxon Higbee: 6th B high jump• Sophomore Lucy Hawkins: 7th G 3200m, 8th G 1600m• Sophomore Kaitlyn Meyer: 7th G javelin• Sophomore Taylor Kjar: 7th B 3200m• Senior Taylor Brown: 7th B pole vault• Sophomore Kenna Conner: 8th G 300mH• Sophomore Maddie Moss: 8th G long jump• Senior Issac Jensen: 8th B 800m• Senior Jacob Gerber: 8th B pole vault• Junior Jack Burke: 8th B long jump

A separate competition was held at the same time for the Unified athletes. Individual event medals were awarded but not team trophies. Here’s how the top Skyridge entrants fared.• The Falcons won both 4×100 relay races.• Junior Sofia Adams: Gold G 50m, gold G shot put• Senior Arisbet Perez Garcia: Bronze G 50m, silver G shot put• Senior Emma Cheney: Bronze G shot put