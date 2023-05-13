Lacrosse playoffs get underway Tuesday, Thursday for Lehi girls

MN

Here’s how each Lehi-area lacrosse team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Skyridge girls

Season record: 5-5 Region 4 (tied for 3rd), 6-10 overall

Final RPI ranking: 13 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 12 in 6A, 27 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: After losing their best player to injury before the season even started, the Falcons still managed to have a decent year. They will host #20 Layton (0-16) on Tuesday. The default start time is 4 p.m. but this may be adjusted as the schools agree. The winner of that contest will next face #5 Mountain Ridge (10-6) on the road Thursday. Skyridge has not seen the Lancers this season but lost to the Sentinels in a non-region contest this week.

Lehi girls

Advertisement

Season record: 12-0 Region 8 (1st), 17-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 5A, 10 statewide

Next contest: May 18

Prospects: The undefeated league champ Pioneers get a pass in the first round because of their high seed and will host the winner of #15 Bountiful (8-8) versus #18 Bonneville (5-10) in the second round of the state tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m.,or a different time as the schools agree. Lehi did not play either of these teams so far this year.

Skyridge boys

Season record: 0-5 Region 4 (6th), 4-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 16 in 6A

Advertisement

MaxPreps ranking: 16 in 6A, 41 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Falcons start the playoffs as the host to #17Clearfield (5-13) on Tuesday at 4 p.m., or at a different time if the schools agree. The victor will travel to #1 Corner Canyon(12-2) for a second-round game on Thursday at 4 p.m. Skyridge did not play the other Falcons this season but fell to the Chargers in their previous Region 4 contest.

Lehi boys

Season record: 8-4 Region 8 (3rd), 9-7 overall

Final RPI ranking: 12 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 18 in 5A, 46 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Advertisement

Prospects: The Pioneers will welcome #21 Payson (6-12) to begin the first round of the tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m., or at an adjusted time if the schools agree. The next opponent for the winner of that game will be #5 Wasatch (12-4) on the road Thursday at 4 p.m. Lehi has not faced off with the Wasps yet but will be looking to avenge a loss to the Lions in the season opener at home two months ago.