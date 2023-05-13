Connect with us

Lacrosse playoffs get underway Tuesday, Thursday for Lehi girls

Falcon track team third at Region 4 meet

Lehi and Skyridge baseball playoffs start Thursday

BYU invite sees good efforts from local tracksters

Falcon girls golf plays at State

Pioneer pair compete at state golf

Skyridge, Lehi softball teams start tourney next Thursday

Lehi and Skyridge soccer teams start playoffs Tuesday

Lehi Pioneer softball claims league crown

Lehi boys soccer finishes 3rd in region

Published

3 hours ago

on

MN

Here’s how each Lehi-area lacrosse team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Skyridge girls

Season record: 5-5 Region 4 (tied for 3rd), 6-10 overall

Final RPI ranking: 13 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 12 in 6A, 27 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: After losing their best player to injury before the season even started, the Falcons still managed to have a decent year. They will host #20 Layton (0-16) on Tuesday. The default start time is 4 p.m. but this may be adjusted as the schools agree. The winner of that contest will next face #5 Mountain Ridge (10-6) on the road Thursday. Skyridge has not seen the Lancers this season but lost to the Sentinels in a non-region contest this week.

Lehi girls

Season record: 12-0 Region 8 (1st), 17-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 5A, 10 statewide

Next contest: May 18

Prospects: The undefeated league champ Pioneers get a pass in the first round because of their high seed and will host the winner of #15 Bountiful (8-8) versus #18 Bonneville (5-10) in the second round of the state tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m.,or a different time as the schools agree. Lehi did not play either of these teams so far this year.

Skyridge boys

Season record: 0-5 Region 4 (6th), 4-11 overall

Final RPI ranking: 16 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 16 in 6A, 41 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Falcons start the playoffs as the host to #17Clearfield (5-13) on Tuesday at 4 p.m., or at a different time if the schools agree. The victor will travel to #1 Corner Canyon(12-2) for a second-round game on Thursday at 4 p.m. Skyridge did not play the other Falcons this season but fell to the Chargers in their previous Region 4 contest.

Lehi boys

Season record: 8-4 Region 8 (3rd), 9-7 overall

Final RPI ranking: 12 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 18 in 5A, 46 statewide

Next contest: May 16

Prospects: The Pioneers will welcome #21 Payson (6-12) to begin the first round of the tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m., or at an adjusted time if the schools agree. The next opponent for the winner of that game will be #5 Wasatch (12-4) on the road Thursday at 4 p.m. Lehi has not faced off with the Wasps yet but will be looking to avenge a loss to the Lions in the season opener at home two months ago.

