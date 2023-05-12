Lehi and Skyridge baseball playoffs start Thursday

Here’s how each Lehi-area baseball team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Skyridge

Season record: 12-3 Region 4 (1st), 17-5-1 overall

Final RPI ranking: 1 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 1 in 6A, 1 statewide

Next contest: May 18

Prospects: The Falcons finished in the top spot in every poll. Now they have the opportunity to confirm this ranking as they progress through the playoffs. They have a bye in the first round of course, so they will begin a best-of-3 series in the Super Regionals at home against the winner of #16 Davis (10-15) and #17 Herriman (8-16) on Thursday (May 18) at 4 p.m. The teams will play again Friday at 1 p.m., with a tiebreaker to follow immediately if necessary. Skyridge has not played either of these teams this season.

Lehi

Advertisement

Season record: 12-6 Region 8 (4th), 18-6 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 3 in 5A, 8 statewide

Next contest: May 18

Prospects: The Pioneers ended up #4 in the final RPI rankings, which puts them in the same half of the bracket as #1 Olympus (21-1). They did earn a bye in the first round, so they will face the winner of #13 Cottonwood (15-8) and #20 Alta (10-14) inthe Super Regionals best-of-3 series. Lehi will be the host and the first game is scheduled for Thursday (May 18) at 4 p.m. The next one is set for 1 p.m. Friday, with a tiebreaker to follow if necessary. The Pioneers did not play the Colts this year but swept the Hawks in their Region 8 series. Lehi should get a boost from their tough league battles as Timpanogos (21-4) is the #2 seed, Jordan (17-8) is #6 and Orem (16-9) is #7.