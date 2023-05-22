Pioneer girls third at state track

Lehi High School senior Sarah Ballard finished out her distinguished prep career by earning gold medals in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter races at the 5A State Championships at Brigham Young University on Saturday (May 20).

In her fourth event, the 4x100m relay, Ballard and her teammates were edged by a fraction of a second to come in second. Her superlative performances helped the Pioneer girls to a third-place finish in the team race with 55 points. Timpview was first with 76 and Timpanogos second at 68.

The combined Lehi boys and girls team earned sixth place at BYUon May 18 and 20. The Pioneers tallied 79 points. Mountain View was first with 150 points. In the boys division, Lehi came in 12thwith 24 points while the Bruins were the winner with 99 points.

The Pioneers earned points in six of the relay events. Rosa Welch, Stephanie Roper, Macy Soelberg and Sarah Ballard captured the silver in the 4x100m (48.30 sec), breaking the school record they set earlier this season at the BYU Invitational.

The 4x800m team of Graysen Lanenga, Paige Quist, Alivia Marchello and Caroline Moon came in seventh (9:47.58), breaking the school record set last year. Macy Soelberg, Halle Ellis, Kate Glazier and Stephanie Roper combined for eighth place in the 4x200m (1:46.25).

For the boys, Caden Barlow, Owen Amakasu, Parker Allred andNoah Begay broke a year-old school mark in the 4×800 (7:57.69) as they claimed the bronze medal. The same squad was eighth in the 4x400m (3:28.64).

Boston Fabrizio, Isaiah Allen, Jacob Anderegg and Hemaloto Katoaran the 4x100m (43.55 sec) and came in eighth place.

Here are the results for those who earned individual points at the state meet.• Sarah Ballard (Sr.): Gold G 100m (11.88 sec); Gold G 200m (24.26 sec; 24.09 in preliminary heats broke her 5A state record from last year); Gold G 400m (55.03 sec; fastest time in the state this year in all classifications).• Liesel Ford (Jr.): Bronze G Pole Vault (10-02.75 ft; broke her own school record).• Rosa Welch (Sr): Bronze G Long Jump (17-05.75 ft).• Noah Begay (Sr): Bronze B High Jump (6-04.00); 4th B 800m (1:54.79).• Caroline Moon (Sr.): 4th G 1600m (5:00.28; broke her own school record); 7th G 800m (2:17.08).• Jensen Somerville (Sr): 5th B Shot Put (48-02.00 ft); 8th BDiscus (136-03.50 ft).• Graysen Lanenga (Sr): 8th G 3200m (11:13.05).