Connect with us

Lehi Sports

JUST IN: Falcon boys soccer punches ticket to final

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls third at state track

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls fourth, boys fifth at state track

Lehi Sports

Skyridge netters tie for third at State; Cluff & Ericksen earn 1D title

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girls lacrosse sees end to magical season

Lehi Sports

Lehi’s Sarah Ballard wins sprinter’s triple crown at State

Lehi Sports

Pioneer softball ousted from playoffs

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge sports playoffs update

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls lacrosse eliminated

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys lacrosse ends season

Lehi Sports

JUST IN: Falcon boys soccer punches ticket to final

Published

8 hours ago

on

The No. 6 Skyridge boys soccer team defeated Region 4 rival No. 7 Pleasant Grove in a shootout 4-3 to earn a berth in the 6A state championship match Thursday, May 25, at 5 p.m. against No. 12 Syracuse. The Titans eliminated previously-undefeated No. 1 Lone Peak 4-1 in the first semifinal.

Sounds pretty straightforward, but it was anything but. The match between the Falcons and Vikings started at 2:30 p.m. but took hours to finish. There were two lightning delays lasting more than two hours combined, and the game was finally relocated to the RSL Academy’s indoor facility.

The game was scoreless through the first half. Pleasant Grove scored early in the second period, but sophomore midfielder Lucas White was able to match it with a score off a free kick before the final whistle, bringing on overtime.

Neither team was able to find the net during the two extra stanzas, so the outcome had to be settled by a shootout.

For the complete round-up of Skyridge’s tournament run, check out the June 1 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *