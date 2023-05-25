Falcon softball reaches Final 4 before exit

The Skyridge softball team made a solid run through the 6A tournament this week, reaching the semifinals before bowing out. The Falcons finished the season with a 26-5 overall record and the Region 4 championship.

Seeded at No. 3 in the final RPI rankings, Skyridge got a bye in the Regional round. In the Super Regionals, the Falcons eliminated No. 14 West Jordan (12-13) with two big victories.

In bracket play, they defeated No. 7 West (15-6) but fell to No. 2 Herriman (23-4). In the elimination bracket, they retired No. 8 Farmington (12-7), and that sent them on to the semifinals toface Herriman once more. The Mustangs prevailed again to earn a spot in the championship series and end Skyridge’s season.

May 18: Skyridge 10, West Jordan 3

The Falcons started strong with two runs in each of the first two innings and shut out the Jaguars entirely until the fifth to get the comfortable win. The team combined for 14 hits and five walks and got more than enough runs despite leaving 10 runners stranded.

Senior pitcher Elliott Plewe went the distance in the circle, striking out 12 against one walk and seven hits. Junior catcher Irma Medina led the offensive onslaught with two home runs and four RBI.

Junior right fielder Addalie Purcell went 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored once. Senior center fielder Abigail Hall had two base hits, one RBI and two runs. Senior shortstop DaileeMaughan singled and doubled for an RBI and a run scored.Senior third baseman Grace Beck made two runs.

May 19: Skyridge 11, West Jordan 0

For the second game of the best-of-3 series, junior pitcher Kadynce Barnes took a turn in the circle, throwing a two-hitter for the shutout and also sending two runners across. On the other side of the plate, Plewe singled and homered to drive in five runs and scored twice herself.

Junior first baseman Taya Tahbo went 3-for-3 with an RBI while Maughan and Hall scored two runs apiece and Medina had one.

May 23: Skyridge 2, West 0

Plewe limited the Panthers to three hits and struck out seven as she blanked West in a complete-game effort. She also drove in a run along with Tahbo. Medina and Bailey crossed the plate in the sixth inning to lift the Falcons to the tight victory.

May 23: Herriman 9, Skyridge 0

The Falcons just couldn’t put enough together to get any runners across in this one as the Mustang pitcher scattered five hits, struck out eight and walked just one. Both teams played error-free defense in the field.

Kadynce Barnes threw 4 1/3 innings and Plewe finished the contest in the circle. Maughan singled and doubled while Medina, Hall and Tahbo each tallied a base hit.

May 24: Skyridge 8, Farmington 3

The Falcons bounced back with a nice win against the Phoenix. They gave up a run in the opening turn but answered it by plating four in the bottom half to take a lead they would never relinquish.

Farmington got one more run each in the third and fourth to narrow the gap to a single point, but Skyridge responded again with three runs in the fifth and added one more in the sixth to complete the tally.

Medina went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored. Maughan had three base hits and one run. Beck homered for three RBI while Tahbo and Plewe each drove two runs across. Plewe struck out 10 with three walks in her complete game.

May 24: Herriman 9, Skyridge 1

The Mustangs got a runner across in their opening turn but the Falcons matched that with their own run in the top of the second. Four fruitless batting turns followed, but then Skyridgegave up six runs in the bottom of the fourth and two in the fifth and weren’t able to score any more themselves.

Kadynce Barnes took the loss but Plewe also threw some in relief. Senior second baseman Elizabeth Barnes had Lehi’s only hit and Hall made the solo run.

“As a coach, you feel lucky if you can say that your players left it all out on the field and they love each other when the season is over,” said Coach Tyler Plewe. “I can’t say enough about how proud I am of our girls for accomplishing both this year.

“Getting 26 wins and competing in the state semifinals for the second year in a row has been the icing on the cake,” he added. “These girls have become amazing leaders on and off the field and that is what made this year so successful.”