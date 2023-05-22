Skyridge netters tie for third at State; Cluff & Ericksen earn 1D title

The Skyridge boys tennis team tied for third place with Farmington at 31 points in the 6A state championships on Saturday (May 20) at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. Corner Canyon took first place with 65 points and American Fork was second with 40.

In First Doubles, Falcon seniors Elijah Cluff and Max Ericksenwere awarded the No. 3 seed and handily defeated the top-ranked Charger duo of Jaxson Roberts and Beau Welker 6-3, 6-2 to win the bracket title.

To get there, the Skyridge pair came from behind in their semifinal match to claim a thrilling victory 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 over the No. 2 Caveman partners Luke Rich and Samuel Jensen.

Cluff and Ericksen sat out the first round and started their playoff appearance with a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 14 Michael Fullmer and Connor Anderson of Taylorsville in the round of 16. They bested No. 6 Brox Turley and Scott Finlinson of Davis6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

All members of the varsity team received of a top-eight seed so they got a bye in the first round and an automatic berth in the round of 16. Here are the results for the rest of the Falcons by bracket.

First Singles

Sophomore Calvin Armstrong drew the No. 4 seed and defeated No. 13 Boston McFarland of Fremont 6-0, 6-1 in his first match. He beat No. 5 Davis Aubrey of Bingham 6-4, 7-6(2) in a tight quarterfinal but fell to No. 1 Alex Fuchs of Corner Canyon 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Second Singles

No. 8-seeded freshman Stockton Dyer won the first set but was eliminated by No. 9 Joey Losik of Layton in the round of 16 after a tough fight 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Third Singles

Senior Kevin Heath was tabbed the No. 6 seed and advanced to the quarterfinals with a rugged 6-4, 7-6(6) victory over No. 11 Austin Barker of Pleasant Grove. In the next match, he went down in straight sets to No. 3 Nathaniel Bullard of Farmingtonto exit the tournament.

Second doubles

Senior Cade Sperry and junior Andrew Allen were seeded No. 3 and defeated the No. 14 Riverton duo Kyle Gowen and Boston Carter 6-3, 6-1. Next up was No. 6 Bronson Bowcut and Blake Geddes of Farmington and the Falcons prevailed 6-4, 6-3.

In the semifinals they faced No. 2 Nathan Kennedy and Josh Townsend of Corner Canyon. They made a terrific effort, but the Chargers pulled out the win 7-6(3), 6-3.