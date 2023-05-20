Pioneer girls lacrosse sees end to magical season

The Lehi girls lacrosse team added five more victories in May before suffering a close loss in the quarterfinals of the 5A state tournament Saturday (May 20) to finish the year at 18-1 overall.

May 2: Lehi 26, Orem 10

The Pioneer offense was on fire against the Tigers. Senior midfielder Karli Fiedler tallied eight goals and one assist with five ground balls and two caused turnovers while junior midfielder Camree Kenison scored five times and made five gives in the effort.

Junior midfielder Hannah Lindsay added five goals and senior attacker Mylee McAllister had three. Fiedler, Kenison and Hannah Lindsay each had four draw controls.

Junior midfielder Alexis Atkin had two goals and one assist as freshman attacker Ashlyn Atkin and junior midfielder Brinley Buhler posted one of each apiece. Senior goalkeeper Charity Whitehead made five saves.

May 4: Lehi 13, Alta 2

Kenison netted seven goals and Fiedler four while Lindsay and McAllister had one each to complete the tally for the win. Alexis Atkin had one assist, three ground balls, three caused turnoversand four draw controls in a solid all-around effort.

Junior defender Brooklyn Lindsay collected five ground balls and senior defender Mia Rasmussen got three and caused two turnovers. Whitehead had 10 saves.

May 9: Lehi 15, Timpanogos 2

The offensive onslaught continued against the Timberwolves as Kenison found the target five times and made one give with three ground balls while Fiedler scored five times and made five draw controls. Whitehead and freshman Kate Prettyman split time between the pipes and each had three saves.

Hannah Lindsay added two goals and two assists with four ground balls, Alexis Atkin scored once with four gives and McAllister made one goal, two assists and three caused turnovers. Ashlyn Atkin posted the other score.

May 11: Lehi 18, Mountain View 3

Fiedler had the standout effort as she contributed seven goals on 70 percent shooting along with three ground balls, two caused turnovers and seven draw controls to another big victory. Rasmussen caused three turnovers and Whitehead made two saves as many players saw action in the contest.

Kenison tallied three goals and three assists, senior attacker Ginger Hale scored three times and McAllister added two goals and one give. Alexis Atkin, Hannah Lindsay and Rasmussen scored once apiece and Buhler made an assist.

May 18: Lehi 11, Bonneville 6

In the opening game of the 5A state tournament for the Pioneers, Lehi hosted No. 18 Bonneville (5-12) in the second round. Prettyman guarded the net and made 15 saves to help assure thepositive outcome for her team.

Fiedler and Hale each scored four times and assisted others once. McAllister made three gives and Alexis Atkin posted two goals. Buhler had one goal and one assist and Hannah Lindsay a give. Brooklyn Lindsay caused two turnovers and Alexis Atkin led in draw controls with four.

May 20: Wasatch 8, Lehi 6

In the quarterfinals, the Pioneers faced off with the No. 7 Wasps (11-4), a team which specializes in stingy defense. They collected 34 ground balls to Lehi’s seven and caused six turnovers while the home squad got just one.

Whitehead made eight saves but it wasn’t quite enough as her teammates struggled to score in the contest. Alexis Atkin had four goals and Fiedler and Ashlyn Atkin had one apiece. Hannah Lindsay made three assists, McAllister had two with five draw controls and Hale added one give.