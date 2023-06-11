Historical Society gets new look, logo and website

The Lehi Historical Society and Archives is getting a refreshed look, updating its name, logo and boasting a new website.

“We will now refer to ourselves as the Lehi Historical Society,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Society. “Our name has been a mouthful, so we will be dropping the ‘and Archives’ although we are definitely still an archive.”

Along with the name change, the Society has a new logo. Instead of the old wagon, the new logo features an open book with a wagon wheel/sun coming out of it. The overall look resembles some of the pioneer stained glass windows around town. The theme is “Lehi’s window into the past.”

“I think it’s a wonderful update,” said Bangerter. “We track and honor our Lehi pioneer ancestors, but we do much more than that. Most of what we have is from 20th-century Lehi, and we are doing our best to track today’s history. This new logo better represents who we are.”

Regarding the new logo, Robb Strong, a scanning technician at the Historical Society, said, “I see an open book and beautiful archway window behind it. The window speaks not only to our past but what we can become.”

Brooks Advertising of Lehi worked with the Society to create the new look and theme. The John and Danaca Hadfield Family financed the endeavor. “We are so grateful for the support of the Hadfield family,” said Bangerter. “We cannot do our work of collecting, preserving and protecting the history of Lehi without the support of private donors like the Hadfields.”

Along with the changes is a new website at the Society’s usual URL of lehihistory.com. “This has been several years in the making,” said Bangerter. “We hope the new website will make it easier to find our online library, information on Lehi Heritage Day, our gift shop and the new Lehi Historical Marker Program.”

Founded in 2016 by Lehi historian John Haws, the Lehi Historical Society’s mission is “to collect, obtain, record, preserve, protect, educate and promote the history of Lehi and its peoples and to document Lehi’s impact on the American West yesterday, today and forever.”

The nonprofit is in the back of a portion of the old State Bank of Lehi at 99 W. Main. The Society collects all things Lehi, focusing on paper documents like photos, books, records, certificates, journals, scrapbooks, etc. The 501c3 nonprofit is made possible by generous grants from Lehi City, PARC and the Hadfield family and donations from individuals. Every penny counts for the organization.

The Society has over 4,000 files on individuals and more than 2,000 on places, businesses and events. The items are organized by address and include family histories, club scrapbooks, Lehi newspapers, yearbooks, ward and stake records from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and more.

The organization takes in new items almost daily. Some recent donations include 28 cookbooks from area PTAs and LDS wards, several boxes of Lehi Elementary PTA scrapbooks and items from the school’s bomb shelter in the 1960s, five ballcaps from Lehi businesses and a 1949 Lehi City Cemetery plot map.

The Historical Society is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon-5 p.m. and can be contacted at lehihistory@gmail.com or 801-768-1570.