Sign up now for Lehi Kickball Tournament

The first annual Lehi Kickball Tournament is slated for July 29. Lehi’s Kenny Knight is looking for teams of nine or more (coed) to gather and join the fun. The tournament will be held at the Lehi Sports Complex, 2000 West 700 South in Lehi. Knight is a local fitness expert and gym owner.

“I don’t see it anywhere, and I loved playing kickball as a kid. You don’t need a whole lot of skill to do it. I think it’s a great way to connect people and have fun – everyone can do it,” Knight explained.

The inaugural kickball tournament in Lehi is for adults 18 and older, and Knight hopes to have at least 15 teams register for the event. The $300 per team registration fee covers field fees, referees and raffle prizes. There will be food trucks and a DJ as well. Teams can sign up now by calling 801-358-2089 or going to Rage Fitness, 288 E Main Street in Lehi.

“It’s going to be a full event. If people aren’t playing, there will be something to watch and do,” Knight continued.

“I want to have a kickball league and kick it off, no pun intended, with this tournament. Once we get it started, we can add teams for different age groups,” said Knight. “We’re taking this seriously enough to have refs, but kickball is not just fun; it’s funny. People are going to end up laughing together. I just want people to have a good time.”

“Community is important to me – it’s something I grew up with. No matter where I went, someone there knew my parents and was watching out for me,” said Kenny Knight, owner of Rage Fitness in Lehi. “I think this is one of those events that will bring people together, to help them bond.”

Knight grew up in Baltimore and shares his life story as a motivational speaker at schools and with groups around the state. His experience as a fitness coach and speaker has strengthened the value he places on the community. “When I was growing up, neighbors weren’t afraid to speak up if they saw me doing something wrong. It takes a village to raise a child,” said Knight. “I love that feeling of being safe. Every child and adult needs to feel it. I want to bring back that sense of community, that trust in each other.”