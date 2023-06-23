Larson named Male Coach of the Year, Lehi-area athletes receive inaugural accolades

Lehi football Coach Ed Larson was named the Utah Male Coach of the Year on June 10 during the inaugural Deseret News High School Sports Awards gala, presented by the Larry H. Miller Company.

As Utah’s flagship metropolitan newspaper, the Deseret News has been presenting All-State honors for decades, but this event launched a new chapter in the publication’s high school sports coverage.

More than 150 high school athletes from every UHSAA-sanctioned sport were honored at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, including 10 from Skyridge and Lehi high schools.

In addition to the 10 historically awarded each year, 13 inaugural “Mr./Ms.” awards were presented for athletes in golf, cross-country, swimming, wrestling, track and field, tennis and drill.

There was also a Female Coach of the Year and male and female Athlete of the Year honors presented. Each of the four top awards included a $1000 check from America First Credit Union, the scholarship and cash sponsor.

According to the newspaper’s own article on the ceremony, “For each sport, honorees were considered cumulatively, regardless of classification, and were decided on by a network of experienced coaches, media members and other experts in the field.”

Larson indicated that he received no advance notice of his selection and said he was very surprised. “I was there to stand in for Jackson Brousseau. We almost left early,” he said.

“Thankfully we stayed, and I was honored to receive the award. This award may have my name on it, but the credit goes to my assistants and the players who have helped us become so successful these last few years,” Larson added.

The Deseret News article said, “Larson guided the Pioneers to an undefeated season in 5A and a second straight state championship, the third of his tenure.

“It was noted in his introduction that Larson took over the Lehi program when it was struggling to win games at all, and the team went 0-10 in his first season, just three seasons before it claimed its first title.

“The Pioneers were thrilling to watch in 2022. They beat the likes of Corner Canyon and Lone Peak, the former of which they rallied from a 24-0 deficit to win, 25-24.

“In the state championship game they endured three overtimes against Timpview to walk off with a 20-yard touchdown pass from senior Colorado State signee Jackson Brousseau to senior receiver Kolton Tanner.”

The Pioneers have won three state championships in the past six seasons. “Coach Larson has done a remarkable job with the football program, turning Lehi into one of the top programs in the state,” said Lehi Athletic Director Quincy Lewis. “He’s well deserving of the honor.”

In addition, these Lehi-area students received Outstanding Athlete awards for the sports and positions indicated:

• Smith Snowden (Skyridge), Mr. Football, Cornerback

• Jackson Brousseau (Lehi), Football, Quarterback

• Tausili Akana (Skyridge), Football, Defensive Lineman

• Kadiyon Sweat (Lehi), Football, Safety

• Bella Lewis (Skyridge), Girls Tennis

• Hayley Ogden (Lehi), Girls Soccer, Goalkeeper

• Bryce Broadhead (Lehi), Boys Swimming

• Tyler Ball (Skyridge), Mr. Baseball

• Elliott Plewe (Skyridge), Softball

• Sarah Ballard (Lehi), Girls Track and Field

In this school year’s All-Sports Award competition, Skyridge finished a close third behind Lone Peak and Corner Canyon in Class 6A. Lehi finished fifth in Class 5A after winning the award last year. In 2023-24, the two schools will compete together in 6A Region 3.