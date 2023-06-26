LFP All-City girls lacrosse, boys tennis, girls golf 2023

The Lehi Free Press is recognizing the following Lehi-area athletes with the third annual All-City awards for the spring2023 season.

This program is designed to honor the best of our local high school competitors. The selections were made based on nominations from coaches, available statistical information and the results earned by each athlete in state-level competition. Final decisions were made by the newspaper staff.

In this article, we honor competitors from the girls lacrosse, boys tennis and girls golf teams. In subsequent weeks, we’ll present our All-City honors for athletes from the other springsports.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Most Valuable Player

Karli Fiedler (Sr. Lehi): The best player on a very successful team. Controlling midfielder scored 91 goals, second most in the state this season, and gave out 11 assists. Her 102 points ranked fifth in the state. Converted more than half of her shot attempts. Also collected 47 ground balls, caused 12 turnovers and made 58 draw controls to lead the Pioneers to an 18-1 record this season.

Attackers

Ginger Hale (Sr. Lehi): Scored 36 times, made 11 assists, claimed 17 ground balls and caused five turnovers.

Mylee McAllister (Sr. Lehi): Posted 18 goals and team-high 19assists along with snagging 17 ground balls, causing 12turnovers and making 25 draw controls.

Tessa Jamison (Fr. Skyridge): Netted 26 goals and dealt fourassists, scooped up 18 ground balls and caused six turnovers.

Midfielders

Alexis Atkin (Jr. Lehi): Hit the target 23 times with eight assists, got 27 ground balls, tallied 11 caused turnovers and collected 54 draw controls.

Camree Kenison (Jr. Lehi): Tallied 46 goals and 18 assists with 37 ground balls, 16 caused turnovers and 27 draw controls.

Hannah Lindsay (Jr. Lehi): Versatile player scored 11 goals, made 11 assists, got 26 ground balls, caused 10 turnovers and won 33 draws.

Kylianna Haws (Jr. Skyridge): Racked up 19 goals and oneassist, also collected 17 ground balls and caused 12 turnovers to go with 46 draw controls.

Defenders

Kacee Kelley (Jr. Skyridge): Led the Falcon defense with 36ground balls with 22 caused turnovers, also scored 16 times with two assists and got 41 draws.

Mia Rasmussen (Sr. Lehi): She collected 26 ground balls and caused 11 turnovers, made a goal as well.

Goaltender

Charity Whitehead (Sr. Lehi): Logged 817 minutes in the net for the Pioneers this year, making 78 saves. Goals-against average of 5.17 ranked her fourth-best in the state.

BOYS TENNIS

Most Valuable Performers

Elijah Cluff and Max Ericksen (Srs. Skyridge): Falcon duo won the 6A state title in the First Doubles bracket, helping the Falcons to a third-place result in the team standings.

Honorable Mention

Cade Sperry Sr. and Andrew Allen Jr. (Skyridge): Earned the No. 3 RPI ranking and advanced to the 6A state semifinals in No. 2 doubles, where they lost in a tight match.

GIRLS GOLF

Most Valuable Performer

Tacee Hess (So. Lehi): Top local finisher tied for 20th place at the 5A state tournament. She came in fifth in the final Region 8 medalist standings.

Honorable Mention

Andi Armstrong (Fr. Skyridge): Ended her season tied for 29thplace at State.