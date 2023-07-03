ALL-CITY TRACK: Spring 2023

GIRLS TRACK

Most Valuable Performer

Sarah Ballard (Sr. Lehi): One of the most decorated track athletes in school history, she won gold medals in the sprinter’s triple crown with the 100m, 200m and 400m races at State andearned silver as a member of the 4x100m Lehi relay team with Rosa Welch, Stephanie Roper and Macy Soelberg. She also set new 5A and school records individually and as a member of relay teams.

Honorable Mention

Kylie Olsen (Sr. Skyridge): State gold in the 800m, silver in the 400m.

Miley Richards (Sr. Skyridge): State gold in the javelin

Liesel Ford (Jr. Lehi): State bronze in the pole vault.

Rosa Welch (Sr. Lehi): State bronze in the long jump.

Mia Kauffman (Sr. Skyridge): State bronze in the 300m hurdles.

BOYS TRACK

Most Valuable Performer

Smith Snowden (Sr. Skyridge): Earned state gold in the 100mand 200m, came in eighth with Ryan Felt, Cameron Wood and Jayden Gibson in the 4x400m relay team.

Honorable Mention

Cameron Beck (Sr. Skyridge): State silver in the shot put.

Jack Burke (Sr. Skyridge): State bronze in the javelin.

Noah Begay (Sr. Lehi): State bronze in the high jump.