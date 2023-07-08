ALL-CITY BASEBALL: Spring 2023

Most Valuable Player

Tyler Ball (Sr. Skyridge; P/U): BYU-bound headliner of the year is Utah’s Mr. Baseball. Posted an 8-0 record in 10 appearances with a .227 ERA plus 94 strikeouts against 16 walks in 58.2 innings pitched. Ball was equally savage on the other side of the plate, batting .439 with 43 hits including eightdoubles, three triples and 11 home runs, tops in the state in round-trippers for all classifications. He led his team and was fourth in the state with 43 RBI and also made 29 runs. He had an eye-popping 1.414 OPS and a .902 fielding percentage as well.

Most Inspirational Player

Jackson Brousseau (Sr. Lehi; P/1B): Comeback kid rebounded after potential career-ending elbow surgery early in his high school years to lead his Lehi teammates to a state title and a second place in baseball to add to their back-to-back football crowns. Earned an 8-2 mark in 11 appearances including five complete games with a sterling 1.93 ERA. In 65.1 innings pitched he gave up just 11 walks, 18 earned runs and one homer. He also had 40 hits overall including 22 for extra bases, scored 26 times and drove in 36 more runs with a .417 batting averageand 1,358 OPS. Perfect in the field.

All-City Team

Dawson Rodak (Sr. Lehi; P): Went 8-1 in 13 appearances, 72.1 innings total, with a 1.94 ERA and 78 strikeouts to top the staff by a mile. Key piece in the Pioneer run to the title series.

Crew Schenk (Sr. Skyridge; P/OF): Nine appearances on the bump with 5-1 record, 47 strikeouts and 2.98 ERA. Also batted .314 with 10 stolen bases and 49 putouts with a .964 fielding percentage.

Brandon Manookin (So. Lehi; C): Made just three errors with 181 put-outs for a .984 efficiency mark in the field. Batted .323 with 31 hits and 32 RBI, seven doubles and six home runs.

Ike Pickle (Jr. Skyridge; INF): Led Falcons with a .523 batting average and 46 hits. Also had 29 each runs and RBI plus 17 extra-base hits and a 1.401 OPS. Tops in assists with 49 including six double plays.

McGwire Madsen (Sr. Lehi; INF/P): Team-high .468 batting plus 52 hits and 24 stolen bases, 4 Ks. State third in runs with 47 plus 35 RBI. Nine double plays in 71 putouts. One save in six appearances in relief.

Jake Olsen (Sr. Lehi; INF): Batted .384 with 43 hits, 33 runs scored and 29 RBI plus 17 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases.Fielding percentage .944 with 101 put-outs and 10 double plays.

Ty Evans (Sr. Skyridge; INF): Had a .952 fielding percentage with 59 put-outs, 40 assists and six double plays. Hit .347 for 18 runs, 33 hits and 20 RBI. Struck out just once in every 16 plate appearances.

Dalton Young (Sr. Skyridge; OF): Batting average of .410 with 41 hits, 31 runs and 21 RBI including nine doubles and three each triples and home runs. Six stolen bases, 1.162 OPS.

Tysen Elswood (Sr. Lehi; OF): Committed just one error with 39 put-outs and a fielding percentage of .976. Hit .398 with 32 runs, 39 hits including 13 doubles and 20 RBI, stole 14 bases as well.

Ashton Holbrook (Sr. Lehi; DH/P): Eleven turns on the mound for a 3.57 ERA and one win. Batted .378 with 31 hits and 33 RBI and scored 25 times with eight stolen bases and 1.154 OPS.

Mason Thompson (Sr. Skyridge; DH/P): Nine appearances with one save. Earned .462 batting average with 37 hits including 17 for extra bases, 33 RBI with 16 runs scored. Fielding percentage .947.