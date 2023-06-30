Connect with us

The five most expensive Lehi homes sold so far in 2023

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to host Utah YSA conference

City returns to pre-2021 firework restrictions, asks residents to celebrate responsibly

ALL-CITY BOYS SOCCER: Spring 2023

Lehi City kicks off "Beautify Lehi" initiative

Miniature float parade victors

Raise the Mic event showcases youth talent; Newall wins Audience Choice Award

Cities in Utah where household expenses are highest: Lehi ranks #2

Larry H. Miller Senior Health officials cut ribbon on new Lehi assisted living facility

How to Make an Eye-Catching Infographic Flyer

With half of 2023 behind us, let’s look at the current real estate market. Interest rates are hovering around 7%, home prices are seeing minimal decreases, with inventory continuing to be low. 

Despite market conditions, luxury homes in Lehi have continued to sell. The five Lehi homes sold with the highest price tags from January through June are:

1. 5381 N Eagles Dr ($3,600,000) 7 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths – 8,495 Sq Ft

2. 1894 W Indian Springs Rd ($2,150,000) 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths – 6,982 Sq Ft

3. 2463 W 1080 N ($1,884,392) 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths – 5,509 Sq Ft

4. 718 W 1460 S ($1,669,299) 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths – 4,970 Sq Ft

5. 1821 W Oak Canyon Circle ($1,618,805) 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths – 4,881 Sq Ft

*Data according to the Wasatch Front MLS

