The five most expensive Lehi homes sold so far in 2023

With half of 2023 behind us, let’s look at the current real estate market. Interest rates are hovering around 7%, home prices are seeing minimal decreases, with inventory continuing to be low.

Despite market conditions, luxury homes in Lehi have continued to sell. The five Lehi homes sold with the highest price tags from January through June are:

1. 5381 N Eagles Dr ($3,600,000) 7 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths – 8,495 Sq Ft



2. 1894 W Indian Springs Rd ($2,150,000) 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths – 6,982 Sq Ft





3. 2463 W 1080 N ($1,884,392) 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths – 5,509 Sq Ft





4. 718 W 1460 S ($1,669,299) 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths – 4,970 Sq Ft



5. 1821 W Oak Canyon Circle ($1,618,805) 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths – 4,881 Sq Ft





*Data according to the Wasatch Front MLS