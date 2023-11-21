Connect with us

Uncategorized

Council changes animal codes, votes to allow three dogs per household instead of two

Uncategorized

The five most expensive Lehi homes sold so far in 2023

Uncategorized

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to host Utah YSA conference

Uncategorized

City returns to pre-2021 firework restrictions, asks residents to celebrate responsibly

Uncategorized

ALL-CITY BOYS SOCCER: Spring 2023

Arts & Culture Uncategorized

Lehi City kicks off “Beautify Lehi” initiative

Uncategorized

Miniature float parade victors

Uncategorized

Raise the Mic event showcases youth talent; Newall wins Audience Choice Award

Uncategorized

Cities in Utah where household expenses are highest: Lehi ranks #2

Uncategorized

Larry H. Miller Senior Health officials cut ribbon on new Lehi assisted living facility

Uncategorized

Council changes animal codes, votes to allow three dogs per household instead of two

Published

6 mins ago

on

The City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday, November 14 to expand the city’s animal rights allowances.

“The code was confusing to a lot of people, and we would get calls asking for an explanation, so we thought we should make it easier and update the chart,” said Lehi Director of Community Development Kim Struthers to start the discussion. 

The first change to the code will now allow horses, donkeys, and mules on parcels in any zone with at least half an acre. Previously, property owners had to have half an acre and be in an agricultural zone. 

Along with expanding farm animal rights, the code was updated to increase the dog limit within the city from two to three. 

The code was changed to the following:

6.04.080: ALLOWABLE NUMBER OF DOGS AND CATS:
No more than three (3) dogs, four (4) months of age or older, and (3) three cats four (4) months of age or older shall be kept at any detached single-family lot and each attached multi-family unit or commercial establishment at any time. This provision shall not apply to licensed kennels, veterinary clinics, pet stores, or grooming parlors.

City staff originally proposed a code change to also allow two goats, sheep, pigs, or llamas on quarter-acre parcels in any zone with a required conditional use permit. The Planning Commission and ultimately the City Council decided against that change. The Council chose to maintain the current half-acre minimum for category three farm animals.

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *