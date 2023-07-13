ALL-CITY SOFTBALL: Spring 2023

Most Valuable Player

Elliott Plewe (Sr. Skyridge; P): “Elliott led our team in stats as well as by example of how to be a good teammate,” said Coach Tyler Plewe. “Her dedication and work ethic are second to none. She’s coachable, eager to learn and get better, and her desire to succeed is as contagious as her smile. She brought in over a third of the runs scored by our team this season and she pitched 16 of 26 wins for us. She was also named Region 4 MVP for the second year in a row.” Batted .378 with 23 runs, 34 hits; 56 RBI and 14 home runs were second-best statewide. Posted 14-2 record with one save, 2.90 ERA and 122 strikeouts.

Most Inspirational Player

Sophie Bliss (So. Lehi; SS): “She was the team leader on the field and pseudo-captain as we don’t choose team captains,” said Coach Tim Kennedy. “She was always smiling and never down. She did a wonderful job in helping with boosting other team members’ confidence.” Bliss tallied a .511 batting average with 46 hits including eight doubles, three triples and five home runs. Also stole 24 bases, scored 42 runs and batted in 41 more. Made 82 put-outs as well.

All-City Team

Emerson Fuller (Jr. Lehi; P): Second-most wins in the state with 18, 138 strikeouts and 3.64 ERA. Also batted .375 with 27 hits and 18 RBI. Filled some big shoes and came through for the team.

Irma Medina (Jr. Skyridge; C): Batted .440 with 44 hits including seven doubles, two triples and seven home runs, 43 runs, 32 RBI, 1.273 OPS, 13 stolen bases. Fielded .995 with 187 put-outs, just one error.

Taya Tahbo (Jr. Skyridge; 1B): Fielding percentage of .984 with 183 put-outs and eight double-plays. Hit .398 with 41 hits including nine for extra bases. Quietly led her teammates with confidence.

Mya Maughan (Fr. Lehi; 1B/P): Frosh phenom hit .350 with 17 runs, 28 hits including nine for extra bases and 32 RBI. Also led the team in producing laughter to diffuse tense situations.

Ellie Barnes (Sr. Skyridge; 2B): Lock-down infielder with 30put-outs and 55 assists, fielding percentage of .914. Posted .330batting average with 29 hits, 22 RBI and 19 runs scored.Amazing playmaker.

Kenzie Grose (So. Lehi; 2B): Solid stats included batting .366 with 26 hits and 12 RBI, scoring 27 runs. Only two errors with 38 putouts. Came out of nowhere and highly contributed.

Grace Beck (Sr. Skyridge; 3B): Falcon inspirational leader united the team all season. Had a fielding percentage of .900 with 15 put-outs, 30 assists. Added 26 runs, 23 hits and 17 RBI.

Dailee Maughan (Sr. Skyridge; SS): Plate star with .495 batting average, 54 hits along with 42 runs and 17 RBI. Great in the field too with 34 put-outs, 56 assists, seven double plays and three errors for .968.

Abigail Hall (Sr. Skyridge; CF): A force with .429 batting average and 1.429 OPS; 26 runs, 18 hits, 19 RBI. Can track any ball that comes remotely close to her and has a cannon for an arm.

Madison Salisbury (Jr. Lehi; CF): Nine home runs among 21 extra-base blasts. Hit .414 with 40 runs, 36 hits and 27 RBI, 16 stolen bases. Always upbeat and a hard worker, huge strides since last year.

Paige Nielson (Sr. Lehi; RF): Batted .368, up 81 points since last season. Had 25 hits including three doubles and three triples, scored 17 runs. Saved her best for end of her prep career.