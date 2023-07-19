Lehi boys hoopsters post strong offseason

Boys basketball teams with players from Lehi High School entered seven tournaments during the spring and summer and achieved very good results.

Any young man interested in trying out for the high school program next season could sign up, including those who will be in ninth grade at feeder junior high schools this fall. Participantswere then divided by the coaching staff into three teams, one for each of the high school levels.

The team playing at the varsity level earned a 29-3 record, while the junior varsity team went 23-5 and the sophomore team went 20-8.

“We made some really good progress,” said LHS Coach Quincy Lewis. “The JV and younger players had a long way to go but I’m very pleased with how they’re coming along. We hadsuccess from a win-loss standpoint as well.”

The varsity group won 26 games in a row at one point against very good competition. “We just rolled,” Lewis said. “I felt like we took a big step defensively. This was a really inexperienced group going into the spring this year. but we played pretty well.

“We have a lot of natural offensive players and defensivelywe’ve been surprisingly good,” the coach continued. “Our defense is right back where it was at the end of last season and now we have more offense to go with it.

“The usual suspects did well, and other players stepped up,” he said. “If we can keep building on this success, we have a chance to be pretty good this winter.”

The school hosted its own tournament for the first time in April to start the offseason. The event was called the Lehi Spring Fling, and Lewis hopes it will become an annual tradition. The varsity-level squad lost by a couple of points to Cottonwood (23-2 last season) in their second game but finished 3-1.

The next event was the Cactus Classic in Phoenix (6-0) followed by the Jordan Shot Clock Tournament (5-0). The Lehi group beat defending 5A champion Alta for the championship of the Westlake tournament (4-0) in May. The team then went 5-0 at the Great Western Classic in Draper.

Then it was on to Seattle, where the 4-0 mark included defeating three opponents who had Division I recruits who were 6-foot-10 or bigger.

Finally they finished up at the Section 7 event in Phoenix. The varsity squad was hampered by some player illness but still managed to end up 2-2 at this premier showcase.

The two returning varsity starters posted solid numbers as expected. Guard Cooper Lewis averaged 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals per contest, while forward Grayson Brousseau added 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and close to one steal per game.

Rounding out the double-digit scorers was forward Easton Hawkins, who was a varsity reserve last season. He contributed 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals to the cumulative totals. Seven other players also got some time on the varsity-level squad.