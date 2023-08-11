Heritage Day: Daly continues family legacy of serving Lehi with love

Editor’s Note: The Lehi Historical Society is proud to present the stories of its Lehi Heritage Day 2023 honorees. Each couple will be celebrated at Lehi Heritage Day on Sept. 4, beginning at 2:30 p.m., in a parade, a celebration with the mayor, city council, and public, and at a meet and greet. The free, city-sponsored event celebrates those who have given tremendous service to Lehi as well as Lehi’s remarkable history. This year’s theme is, “The Roaring 1920s.” For more information on Lehi Heritage Day or the Classic Car and Bike Show, see lehihistory.com.

Katherine “Kate” Daly has the example of her parents, Russell and Diane Daly, to thank for her tireless devotion to serving in Lehi through community theater, Round-up Week and the Miss Lehi competition. Daly draws on her memories to make the most of her service, always focused on strengthening the relationships she makes along the way.

“I remember when contestants for Miss Lehi would come to our house for piano and voice lessons, resume edits, dropping off service project scrapbooks, or to get opinions on competition wear,” said Kate, who has been the executive director of Miss Lehi for ten years. Her mother also held that position for manyyears.

“The impact both my parents had on these young women inspired me to be a strong support for the young women I meet through the Miss Lehi program,” she said.

As a child, Kate always carried a banner for her ward float in the Lehi Round-up Parade. She just completed her fifth year as the Lehi Round-up Chairperson. “Now I’m the lady in the middle of the road telling people when it’s their turn to go,” she said. “I was taken aback when they asked me to be the chairperson five years ago, but I finally feel like I’m in a groove overseeing all the events.

“One thing I’ve learned through the Miss Lehi Committee and the Round-up Committee is how grateful I am for all the volunteers, especially the other committee members. They bring so much to the community—I would not be as successful without each of them,” Daly continued.

Another family tradition Daly continues is participating in community theater. Her parents did everything from directing the music and playing in the orchestra pit to acting on the stage. They signed up their four children for children’s choirs, ensembles and even stage crews.

Daly loved listening to her mother harmonize and watching her dance with neighbors in their singing group, “Bridges.” With the Lehi Arts Council productions, she has played Asaka in “Once On This Island,” Sister Mary Patrick in “Sister Act,” and was part of the Bird Girl Trio in “Seussical.”

Daly’s father Russ was a talented pianist and organist, winning competitions as a teenager. He taught piano and organ lessons and his students included Kate. Russell passed away in 2019. Kate and her family got through that difficult time with the support and love of the community. Now Kate loves to play the piano and organ in church. She loves having “Russell Moments” as she plays.

Kate’s got big plans for the future—she wants to live on the Lehi Round-up Parade route and one day run for mayor. She loves gas-station-hopping to find the best pebble ice, singing karaoke, playing board games and card games, taking night drives and hosting potluck nights. She is always honing her baking skills and thinks she may have found the best cookie recipe.

Daly is the third of four children born to Russ and Diane, and the only girl. She attended both Sego Lily and Lehi Elementary Schools as well as Lehi Junior and Lehi High School, where she participated in musical dance theater, stage crew and choir. She graduated from LHS in 2006. Since then, she has been working in Sales Operation teams.

One of the people who nominated Daly to be a Lehi Heritage Day honoree wrote in her nomination form, “At first meeting Kate, she becomes your best friend, and she will remember you and involve you in her world of pageants and theatrical shows. She has a sixth sense when it comes to making new friends.”