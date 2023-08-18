Lehi teacher to march in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

On New Year’s Day 2022, Saluting America’s Band Directors had its inaugural appearance in the annual Rose Parade. NacdeBobadillo, a music teacher at Lehi’s Utah Military Academy (UMA), was selected to join the project. She will join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country in the historic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Following their launch, the project now focuses on annually bringing together band directors from across the country to New York City. This year’s gathering will be held on November 23 under the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.”

Bobadillo has been honored before for her work in music education. In 2021, she was honored as the Utah Charter Network’s “Outstanding Teacher of the Year,” as well as the VFW Post 4918 “Teacher of the Year.” In addition to being the band director for UMA, Bobadillo is also the Faculty Advisor for the Student Body Officers and the National Honor Society.

The Saluting America’s Band Directors parade entry will recognize the extraordinary dedication and accomplishments of band directors and music educators everywhere. Throughout their careers, music educators in this band have collectively mentored and taught hundreds of thousands of students. “Having the opportunity to march in the parade of all parades is checking off a bucket list item,” said Bobadillo. “My father heavily influenced my love of music and music education, and it was our tradition to watch the Macy’s Parade on TV every Thanksgiving.”

The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and innovative band director Jon

Waters. The sponsoring organization behind the Saluting America’s Band Directors project is the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio. The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for almost 40 years.

The parade will be streamed nationally on November 23, 2023,on NBC or Peacock. For more information about Saluting America’s Band Directors, visit www.banddirectorsalute.org