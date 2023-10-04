Lehi Cares Coalition announces youth logo design contest

Are you creative? Do you love graphic design? Are you passionate about Lehi City? Lehi Cares Coalition is seeking submissions for a logo design contest. Lehi City youth, grades 7-12, are encouraged to participate. The Coalition is a community change group tasked to prevent youth problems before they start.

“Anyone can participate. This is not just for the artsy or tech-savvy kids. If you have ideas but don’t have the software skills to make a digital design, we have partnered with Adobe to provide an opportunity for anyone who wants to try it. If you’re not sure where to start when it comes to logo design, a workshop will be provided to inform you what makes a good logo,” said Chelsea Frost, Prevention Coordinator for Lehi Cares Coalition.

Submissions will be open October 16-29. The top ten finalists will be announced on November 6, and the Lehi City Council will present the first-place winner on November 14.

The first round of judging is open to the entire Lehi Community. Voting will be open to all Lehi residents from October 31 through November 3. The Coalition urges participants to share the opportunity to vote for their favorite design with everyone.

Final judging will take place November 6-10. A panel of judges will evaluate the final entries based on creativity, originality, relevance to the brand and overall aesthetic. Prizes will be awarded to the top ten designs.

The top ten will receive a prize and have their names in the Lehi Free Press. The top three will get a prize package of tickets and gift cards for food and entertainment venues, including Thanksgiving Point, Hutchings Museum, the Legacy Center and the Megaplex. Participants should follow Lehi Cares Coalition on social media as they will announce additional prizes throughout October.

“The Mayor will award the first-place winner the grand prize at the November 14 City Council session and will be interviewed for a story in the newspaper,” said Frost.

The winning logo will be a permanent part of Lehi Cares Coalition’s marketing materials.

“Lehi Cares is periodically represented throughout Utah County and the State, so the winner’s hard work will get lots of exposure and mileage. It will be a great portfolio item for anyone interested in a marketing or graphic design career,” added Frost.

Adobe will provide a digital design workshop for participants to create a more competitive design. Adobe will offer one-on-one support to anyone interested in the contest.

“The purpose of the Coalition is to help make Lehi a better place for kids, especially teens. We want your voice in what we’re doing for you, and that’s why we’re handing our brand over to you to develop through our logo design,” said Frost.

More information can be found at the contest webpage: http://bit.ly/lehicareslogo.