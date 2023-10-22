Lehi-area bike teams complete season at State

The two Lehi-area mountain biking teams finished in the top 15 at the state championship races in St. George on Oct. 21. Park City was the overall winner with 4456 points. Skyridge finished in sixth place with 4281 points and Lehi was 14th at 3930 points.

The top point-earner for Skyridge was sophomore Anna Van Horn, who finished 13th in the JVA girls division and posted 278 points. For Lehi, it was senior Lydia Adams, who came in 27thin the Varsity girls class for 274 points. The total number of riders at State was 2256.

Riders are divided into competition groups based on grade and skill level, with available points scaled to the level. Here are the top-finishing riders for each school by category at the state event. All divisions are combined in the overall standings at the state competition.

Varsity Boys: senior Owen Cummings (SHS) was 29th with 272points; junior Daxton Peterson (LHS) got 53rd place for 248points. Other point scorer for Skyridge: senior Thomas Elliswith 254 points. Other point scorer for Lehi: senior Noah Bateman with 230 points.

Varsity Girls: senior Lydia Adams (LHS) as listed above; Skyridge has no riders listed. Other Lehi scorers: junior Gwen Turner with 245 points and junior Olivia Stringham with 236 points.

Senior Open Boys: Trip Lund (SHS) 12th; Kaleb Archuleta(LHS) 18th with 243 points.

Senior Open Girls: Ellie Sabin (SHS) 5th with 256 points;Jordan Hammond (LHS) 53rd.

JV A Boys: junior Michael Arbuckle (SHS) was 19th at 272 points; sophomore Taylor McKay (LHS) was 33rd at 258 points.Other Skyridge scorer: junior Sam Rainer with 262 points.

JV A Girls: Anna Van Horn as listed above; junior Zoe Adams(LHS) was 86th. Other Skyridge scorer: sophomore Kaitlyn Brown with 275 points.

JV B Boys: junior Avery Curtis (SHS) was 37th; junior Jack Orton (LHS) was 51st with 230 points.

JV B Girls: sophomore Olivia Shuey (SHS) was 10th with 271points; junior Natalia Borba (LHS) was 42nd with 239 points.Other Skyridge scorer: sophomore Aliza Price with 266 points. Other Lehi scorers: sophomore Kamryn Hellewell with 237 points and junior Madison Hyde with 229 points.

JV C Boys: sophomore Troy Pickett (LHS) was 15th with 256points; senior Shad Petersen (SHS) was 24th.

Freshman A Boys: Dallin Butterfield (SHS) was 5th with 276 points; James Henry (LHS) was 102nd. Other Skyridge scorers: Easton Day with 272 points, Cutler Reschke with 264 points and Milo Peterson with 263 points.

Freshman B Boys: Carson Jones (SHS) won this race for 270points; Boston Bryant (LHS) was 37th with 234 points. Other Skyridge scorer: Porter Strong with 269 points.

Freshman Girls: Brielle Adams (LHS) was 12th with 269 points;Hayden Brown (SHS) was 20th with 261 points. Other Lehi scorers: Aleah Pendleton with 256 points and Ashlyn Adamswith 246 points.

In the final Region 5 race on Oct. 7 in Manti, Wasatch edged Lehi 4562-4554 and Skyridge was third with 4532 points. For the season, Lone Peak finished first in the region with 18,493 points, followed by Lehi at 18,196 points, Wasatch at 18,133 points and Skyridge in fourth at 18,106 points.

The Pioneers qualified 63 riders for the State races in all competition classifications and the Falcons advanced 90. A higher number of participants improves a team’s chances of earning more points.

For more information on the local teams, check out http://www.skyridgemtb.com/ for Skyridge or https://www.lehimtb.com/ for Lehi.