Skyridge will be offering a youth program for wrestling this year for anyone in the Lehi area. The program runs from Oct. 24 to Jan. 26. Sign up on my school fees Public Skyridge for $100.

Practices will be on Tuesday and Thursday as follows:

Pre K- 4th grade: 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

5th – 8th grade: 6:15 to 7:15 p.m.

We will have a great experience with great teachers. For any questions, contact Coach Lyle Mangum at lmangum@alpinedistrict.org.