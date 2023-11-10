Lehi Pioneers end great season with semifinal loss

The No. 3 Lehi High School football team was outmuscled by No. 2 Corner Canyon 63-24 during the 6A state semifinals at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday (Nov. 10).

The Chargers (12-1) now move on to play Skyridge (11-2) for the championship next Friday at 2:30 p.m. The Pioneers end their first season in Class 6A with a sterling 10-3 record.

The high-powered Corner Canyon offense was firing on all cylinders from the start and scored four unanswered touchdowns for a 28-0 advantage just 3:05 into the second quarter.

The Lehi offense was able to put a few things together after that,but the defense couldn’t come up with any stops or their customary turnovers to have an impact on the outcome.

The first score for the Pioneers was a 44-yard pass from junior quarterback Jett Niu to junior wide receiver Ezaiah Mama. The PAT bounced off the upright, so the tally stayed at six pointswith 7:32 left to the half.

The Chargers answered right back to extend the lead again but Lehi responded to that with an 11-yard touchdown toss to senior tight end Grayson Brousseau.

Corner Canyon then scored on an 80-yard pass play on first down. The Pioneers reduced the deficit a little more as junior kicker Gavin Fenn hit the longest field goal ever recorded in a Utah semifinal game of 52 yards to make it 16-42 at the break.

The Chargers found the end zone three more times in the second half before Lehi got one last touchdown on the board with a 32-yard connection from Niu to senior wide receiver Justice Cooper. Junior wide receiver Mays Madsen caught a short pass for a two-point conversion to finish the scoring for the evening with 5:10 remaining to play.