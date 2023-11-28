A guide to Lehi area’s holiday festivities

The winter holidays are coming fast, and with Thanksgiving over, Utah County is ready to celebrate. Light displays, maker markets and holiday productions are lined up to help locals celebrate the holidays.

Christmas light displays:

● Thanksgiving Point’s Luminaria at Ashton Gardens is bigger and brighter than ever. The walk-through light display has been a Lehi holiday staple for eight years. Ticket prices range from $17 to $29 and can be purchased at thanksgivingpoint.com/events/luminaria.

● Mike Willes spends his retirement going all-out on decorations for each holiday. His Christmas display is beyond belief, with lights and happy holiday decor. This light display is free to the public and located at 700 East between 300 S and Center Street in Lehi.

● The Outlets at Traverse Mountain boast Utah’s tallest Christmas Tree, open to the public 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays until Dec 24. While there, check out the life-size Gingerbread Village and visit Santa’s Cottage for photos.

Christmas markets:

● The Beehive Bazaar is an indoor market hosted in Provo’s Bright Building four times a year, and the holiday market is always the best one to check out. Dozens of local artists, crafters and boutiques put out their products, making it the perfect way to shop small for your loved ones this Christmas. The market is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Dec 9.

● Christmas Maker’s Market at Scera’s outdoor courtyard in Orem will be held Dec. 8, 4 to 8 p.m., and Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also hosting a variety of local makers, this market is another excellent way to shop small this holiday season. In addition to the market, there will also be visits with Santa and Buddy the Elf, kids’ crafts and activities, a Christmas Cookie Competition, and punch cards to receive complimentary tickets to any Scera production.

Christmas shows:

● Lehi Arts Council presents a Holiday Review. Featuring over a dozen talented performers, Lehi Arts will perform Broadway numbers to celebrate and reflect on the holiday season. The show runs Dec. 8, 9, 11, 14, 15 and 16 at the Lehi Arts Center. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at lehiarts.org.

● Lehi High School Drama presents Elf the Musical. Running Nov 28 through Dec 2 at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec 2, these students will surely impress with their performance of the beloved holiday story! Tickets are $8-10 and can be bought at Lehi High School’s gofan.co page.

● Scera presents A Christmas Story: The Musical. The musical adaptation of the classic Christmas movie runs nearly every evening, Dec 1 through 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for children and seniors and $14 for adults and can be purchased from scera.org.

● American Fork’s Maven Cinemas will run showings of various well-loved holiday films, including Home Alone, The Holiday, The Santa Clause, Die Hard, and The Muppet Christmas Carol, among many others, all through December. For showtimes and tickets, visit mavencinemas.com.

Christmas activities:

● Lehi City has opened an outdoor ice rink at the Lehi Sports Complex. With skate aids for the little ones, fireplaces, and hot chocolate for non-skaters, this is a great activity for the whole family. The rink will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and some Fridays. Admission is $7 for any age, with an additional $5 to rent skates. Find more information about hours, pricing and group reservations at lehi-ut.gov/lehi-ice-rink.

● Hee Haw Farms in Pleasant Grove will hold its annual Christmas Festival from Dec 1 through 23 this year. The festival includes animated lights, a walking nativity, a petting farm, visits with Santa and stories with Mrs. Claus. Admission is $13 and includes a hot chocolate and animal feed to use at the petting farm. Tickets can be bought through heehawfarms.com.

● CLAS Ropes in Provo hosts a Christmas cruise from Dec 1 through 23. The cruise will last about 20-25 minutes and includes thousands of Christmas lights reflecting off the water. Santa Claus will visit with all the kids and hand out Christmas candy. Don’t forget to dress warm and bring a blanket! Tickets are $1-2 for children two and under and $10-12 for anyone three or older. They can be bought at clasropes.com/christmascruise.

With a vast selection of activities to suit anyone’s interests and budget, this Christmas season will surely be merry!