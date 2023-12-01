Alpine School District releases Lehi area school enrollment numbers

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

on

The Alpine School District is Utah’s largest school district in the state and continues to grow, seeing the second-largest student population growth over the last ten years. Nebo School District saw the largest gain between 2013 and 2023. While the district grapples with boundary adjustments, resource distribution, and a potential district split in the near future, here are the latest enrollment numbers for each Lehi school with a city total of 18,718 students. 

High School

1. Skyridge High: 2,489 students – 105 certified staff – 14 classified staff – 89 hourly staff

Graduation rate: 93% – Average ACT score: 21.1 

2. Lehi High: 2,105 students – 88 certified staff – 14 classified staff – 63 hourly staff 

Graduation rate: 92% – Average ACT score: 20 

Middle School

1. Lehi Junior High: 1,238 students – 64 certified staff – 10 classified staff – 27 hourly staff

2. Viewpoint Middle: 1,735 students – 72 certified staff – 13 classified staff – 32 hourly staff

3. Willowcreek Middle: 1,649 students – 79 certified staff – 12 classified staff – 41 hourly staff

Elementary School

1. Belmont: 881 students – 42 certified staff – 51 hourly staff

2. Dry Creek: 1,084 students – 50 certified staff – 36 hourly staff

3. Eaglecrest: 780 students – 42 certified staff – 39 hourly staff 

4. Fox Hollow: 723 students – 39 certified staff – 43 hourly staff

5. Lehi: 457 students – 29 certified staff – 30 hourly staff

6. Liberty Hills: 752 students – 41 certified staff – 46 hourlystaff 

7. Meadow: 628 students – 34 certified staff – 39 hourly staff 

8. North Point: 993 students – 52 certified staff – 41 hourly staff

9. River Rock: 957 students – 47 certified staff – 37 hourlystaff 

10. Sego Lily: 629 students – 33 certified staff – 40 hourly staff

11. Snow Springs: 753 students – 41 certified staff – 43 hourly staff 

12. Traverse Mountain: 865 students – 43 certified staff – 57 hourly staff

