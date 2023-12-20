Connect with us

Lehi Business

Personalize Christmas with gifts to celebrate Lehi

Lehi Business

Restaurant Review: “Chef Tito’s Best” worth a try

Lehi Business

Lehi storage facility hosts holiday sock drive

Lehi Business

Osmond Designs building once housed ZCMI subsidiary

Lehi Business

Thanksgiving Point adds “Fine dining” at Clubhouse Grill

Lehi Business

Through the years Bridal Center lot hosted Scandinavians, bakery, drug store, barbershop

Lehi Business

Outlets at Traverse Mountain to light Utah’s tallest Christmas tree

Lehi Business

The spirit of Lehi showcased at Youth Entrepreneur Market

Lehi Business

Texas Instruments breaks ground on Lehi campus expansion; to create 800 new jobs

Lehi Business

Lehi startup helps college students make informed financial decisions

Lehi Business

Personalize Christmas with gifts to celebrate Lehi

Published

27 mins ago

on

Lehi Historical Society 

Christmas is around the corner, and the Lehi Historical Society has a lot to offer merry shoppers. From Lehi fans and history buffs to friends you want to share Lehi with, or those on a mission or who have moved away but call Lehi home, there is something for everyone.

Merchandise includes items like ornaments, a calendar, games, puzzles, mouse pads, history books, coasters and greeting cards.

All proceeds benefit the historical society, which strives to collect, organize, preserve, protect, house and share Lehi’s history. It is located at 99 W. Main St. Suite 100 and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 to 5 p.m. Patrons should enter from the back on the east side.

Orders can also be placed online at lehihistory.com. Choose the labeled “Gift Shop,” a Google form that shows pictures of most merchandise and where orders can be made.

All purchases needed before Christmas that are placed after 5 p.m. on Thursday can be picked up Saturday morning from 8 to 9 a.m., or by appointment.

For more information, call 801-768-1570 or email lehihistory@gmail.com.

Advertisement

The Lehi Historical Society, a 501c3 nonprofit, is made possible by generous donations from Lehi City, PARC, HADCO Construction and generous patrons like you.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *