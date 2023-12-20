Personalize Christmas with gifts to celebrate Lehi

Lehi Historical Society

Christmas is around the corner, and the Lehi Historical Society has a lot to offer merry shoppers. From Lehi fans and history buffs to friends you want to share Lehi with, or those on a mission or who have moved away but call Lehi home, there is something for everyone.

Merchandise includes items like ornaments, a calendar, games, puzzles, mouse pads, history books, coasters and greeting cards.

All proceeds benefit the historical society, which strives to collect, organize, preserve, protect, house and share Lehi’s history. It is located at 99 W. Main St. Suite 100 and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 to 5 p.m. Patrons should enter from the back on the east side.

Orders can also be placed online at lehihistory.com. Choose the labeled “Gift Shop,” a Google form that shows pictures of most merchandise and where orders can be made.

All purchases needed before Christmas that are placed after 5 p.m. on Thursday can be picked up Saturday morning from 8 to 9 a.m., or by appointment.

For more information, call 801-768-1570 or email lehihistory@gmail.com.

The Lehi Historical Society, a 501c3 nonprofit, is made possible by generous donations from Lehi City, PARC, HADCO Construction and generous patrons like you.