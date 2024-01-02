Houston TX Hot Chicken acquires all Utah Crack Shack locations

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

The Crack Shack on Lehi Main Street was short-lived as the giant rooster restaurant closed in November and has since been acquired by Houston TX Hot Chicken (HHC) out of Las Vegas, Nevada. HHC has acquired all Utah locations.

Houston TX Hot Chicken offers the establishment’s specialty hot chicken sandwich smothered in signature house sauce served on a brioche bun with fries, pickles and coleslaw. The menu also offers tenders, waffles, loaded fries, salads, lemonades, milkshakes and cookies to complete your meal.

HHC prides itself on its high standards regarding its staple ingredient, chicken. All the chicken served is fresh (never frozen), organic, halal, cage-free, antibiotic-free and hormone-free.

HHC opened its first Utah location in Lehi in early 2023 and the Main Street Crack Shack will be reopened as another HHC Lehi location in late February of 2024, according to HHC Vice President of Marketing, Mario Drezo. The Riverton Crack Shack will be the first converted location to open with a January completion followed by Lehi, Murray and Salt Lake City.

“We’re excited to expand HHC in the Utah market. The support from the locals at our original Lehi location has been amazing. It’s an exciting time for Houston TX Hot Chicken,” said Drezo. 

