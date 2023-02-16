Lehi local brings first Houston’s Hot Chicken to Utah

I know what you’re thinking…another chicken place? Yes, another chicken place, but different. Houston’s Hot Chicken(HHC) is the newest restaurant on the Lehi food scene and the company’s first location in Utah.

The Las Vegas-based quick-serve restaurant chain is only a few years old but has been rapidly expanding and has found a new home in Lehi at 1712 W Traverse Pkwy, right between Harmons and Taqueria 27.

“I was born and raised right here in Lehi, and I wanted to give back to the community that has given me so much.” said franchise owner Chad Curtis.

The menu offers the establishment’s specialty hot chicken sandwich smothered in signature house sauce, served on a brioche bun with fries, pickles, and coleslaw. The menu also offers tenders, waffles, loaded fries, salads, lemonades, milkshakes, and cookies to complete your meal.

HHC prides itself on its high standards regarding its staple ingredient, chicken. All the chicken served is fresh (never frozen), organic, halal, cage-free, antibiotic-free, and hormone-free.

“Our quality chicken meets halal standards, and the community has responded well to that already,” said Curtis.

The restaurant is designed with an open floor plan with lots of natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides of the storefront. The walls are garnered with commissioned paintings by renowned artist Donovan Fitzgerald that set the vibe for diners.

My wife and I visited this week, and the place was very busy at lunchtime. We saw a group of Lehi firemen from nearby Station 82, some employees from neighboring Harmons, and a line out the door of people taking a lunch break from work.

The first thing you need to decide when perusing the menu is the desired “heat level.” HHC offers seven different spice levels, including no spice, honey butter, mild, medium, spicy, liftoff and “Houston, we have a problem” (a signed waiver is required… really).

My wife ordered the Original Hot Chicken sandwich with mild heat, and I had to try the tenders with one honey butter and one mild. The sandwich combo comes with crinkle-cut fries, and my tender combo came with a waffle (you can choose coleslaw as well) and fries. Both meals also came with a house sauce that I thoroughly enjoyed. We both enjoyed our meals and were impressed with the flavors, from the quality chicken to the mild seasoning to the salt and sugar sprinkled on the fries.

The food wasn’t the only thing that impressed. The drinks were top-notch. We tried the blueberry lavender Mondi (lemonade and ice cream blended), a strawberry hibiscus frozen lemonade and a classic watermelon cucumber lemonade. Wow! They were all delicious, but if you had to pick one, go with the watermelon cucumber.

You will leave satisfied, with good portions and menu prices in line with what you would expect, about $13 or so per meal.

Next time you’re out and about and thinking of where to go for lunch, give Houston’s Hot Chicken a try. You won’t be disappointed.

“We hope to have several locations across the Wasatch Front in the future. We’re so glad to have made Lehi the first,” said Curtis.