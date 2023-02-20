Connect with us

Lehi Business

Troubled Carvana lists Lehi location for $7.7 million

Lehi Business

Lehi local brings first Houston TX Hot Chicken to Utah

Lehi Business

Texas Instruments selects Lehi for expansion; creating 800 new jobs

Lehi Business

Lehi business owner uses social media to recover $20,000+ in stolen tools

Lehi Business

Valentines Dinner Dance at Thanksgiving Point on sale

Lehi Business

New IV therapy business opens on Lehi Main Street

Lehi Business

Booming Saratoga Springs commercial corridor welcomes The Habit Grill

Lehi Business

New Main Street teen center offers classes and community

Lehi Business

Endless choices at new Noodles & Company in Traverse Mountain

Lehi Business

JINYA Ramen Bar to open in Lehi

Lehi Business

Troubled Carvana lists Lehi location for $7.7 million

Published

4 hours ago

on

The financially troubled online car retailer Carvana has listed their Lehi location for $7,721,500. The 8-story, all-glass car vending machine building has only been around since 2021 but is a site not easily missed right off I-15, near Mountain Point Medical Center. 

The 1.22-acre property on Triumph Boulevard is being marketed by commercial real estate company Newmark Knight Frank out of New York City. The listing boasts the retailer’s location as itstop feature, with over 177,000 cars passing daily and Lehi’s household median income of $118,217.

Carvana (CVNA) has been in a downward spiral for over a year, as the retailer is reporting significant quarterly losses and carrying over $4 billion in debt. The company’s stock was trading at a historic high of $360.89 per share in August of 2021 and closed on Friday at just $11.37 per share. 

“The Lehi car vending machine is not closing and we do plan to continue operations in Lehi” said Carvana representative Veronica Cardenas when reached for comment Monday.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *