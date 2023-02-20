Troubled Carvana lists Lehi location for $7.7 million

The financially troubled online car retailer Carvana has listed their Lehi location for $7,721,500. The 8-story, all-glass car vending machine building has only been around since 2021 but is a site not easily missed right off I-15, near Mountain Point Medical Center.

The 1.22-acre property on Triumph Boulevard is being marketed by commercial real estate company Newmark Knight Frank out of New York City. The listing boasts the retailer’s location as itstop feature, with over 177,000 cars passing daily and Lehi’s household median income of $118,217.

Carvana (CVNA) has been in a downward spiral for over a year, as the retailer is reporting significant quarterly losses and carrying over $4 billion in debt. The company’s stock was trading at a historic high of $360.89 per share in August of 2021 and closed on Friday at just $11.37 per share.

“The Lehi car vending machine is not closing and we do plan to continue operations in Lehi” said Carvana representative Veronica Cardenas when reached for comment Monday.