Main Street assisted living facility purchased by ACH, a Larry H. Miller Company

The former Harmony Hills Assisted Living Center, located at 564 West Main Street in Lehi, was purchased in 2022 by Aspen Ridge Home Health (ACH). The assisted living facility is undergoing a nearly million-dollar renovation and rebranding and will re-open in May with the name Aspen Ridge Residences.

The former facility, Harmony Hills Assisted Living, was closed by Utah Department of Health regulators In January 2022 for multiple violations.

The Larry H. Miller company purchased ACH in January 2021. The acquisition was part of Gail Miller and Steve Starks’ vision to diversify the asset portfolio of The Larry H. Miller company. ACH is a Medicare-certified home health care provider specializing in post-surgical rehabilitation with many facilities across eight states.

Lehi’s Aspen Ridge Residences is the company’s first assisted living center. Lehi native Brett Nattress, now a general authority for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, was cofounder and president of Advanced Health Care Corporation and was also the founder and president of Advanced Health Care Management.

Brad Broska, a former management team member at Lehi’s Bellavue Assisted Living, is taking the helm as director at Aspen Ridge Residences and Rachel Whitmarsh, formerly with Abbington Manor, is the marketing director.

The over $800,000 renovation at Aspen Ridge includes a 150-gallon saltwater fish tank (a feature of many ACH properties) and a 25-foot fireplace. A state-of-the-art gym is being constructed that will offer residents the option to use it on their own or with a licensed physical therapist. The remodeling includes a full-service beauty salon and a spacious library. Studios and one-bedroom apartments will be offered.

Tours are available now for all who wish to see the renovations, and reservations are available. Whitmire said the facility would be open in May 2023. More information is available at www.aspenridgeresidences.com.