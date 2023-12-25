Falcon boys hoops splits pair

The Skyridge boys basketball team had a close loss and a big victory on the road in the past two weeks as the Falcons continued their non-region schedule.

Dec. 15: West Jordan 59, Skyridge 52

This was a very competitive contest from start to finish as neither team was able to get ahead by any substantial margin.

The scoring differential was no more than a single basket through the first three quarters, which ended in a 40-all tie, but the Jaguars earned a 19-14 scoring advantage in the final period to come out on top.

Junior forward Jordan Kohler tallied a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds to lead the effort for the visitors. Senior guard Tate Larson hit four triples and added 14 points. Senior forward Ethan Gagon had a solid all-around outing with six points, four boards, four assists and three steals.

Senior forward Jackson Mosteller added six points with three rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, while sophomore Ryder Gentry had six points and a couple of boards. Senior guard Dane Housley had four points with three assists and sophomore guard Davis Fyans made three assists.

Dec. 19: Skyridge 62, Kearns 41

The Falcons were in control from the outset of this game, holding the host team to single-digit scoring in each of the first two quarters. It was just a 10-6 lead following a defensive initial period, but Skyridge surged ahead 32-15 by the break and never looked back.

The comfortable advantage allowed the visitors to use their bench and 15 players saw action in the contest. Housley led the way with 12 points, three rebounds, five assists and five steals. Kohler also netted 12 points with five boards. Mosteller and Gentry added nine points apiece.

“It was good to go on the road and get a victory,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “Our kids did a great job taking care of the ball aswe only turned it over six times. Our defense continues to be sharp which is keeping us in every game that we have played.

“I was proud of our captains (Housley, Larson, Gagon, and guard Cohen Fountaine) who have provided great leadership through this stretch of games,” he continued. “Dane Housley had a really nice all-around game at the point which was huge for us.”

The Falcons (3-4) are playing in The Classic at Damien Dec. 26-30 in La Verne, California. Watch for updates on the newspaper website, lehifreepress.com.