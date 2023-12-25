Lehi boys hoops takes first loss

The Lehi boys basketball team suffered a narrow defeat on the road last week prior to leaving for a big post-Christmas tournament in California on Tuesday.

Dec. 20: Maple Mountain 66, Lehi 64

The Golden Eagles started hot in their home gym and worked to a 24-17 advantage by the end of the first quarter. The Pioneersresponded and earned a 40-29 scoring edge in the middle two periods to lead 57-53 entering the final quarter.

However, they missed some open looks and just came up a couple of plays short down the stretch to allow Maple Mountain to celebrate a big non-region victory for their program.

Senior guard Cooper Lewis led the attack with 24 points including four triples and four rebounds despite being the focus of the Eagle defense.

Senior forward Gabe Cowan shot an excellent percentage and finished with 16 points and three boards. Junior wing Easton Hawkins had a couple from long distance in his 12 points and also had three rebounds.

Senior guard Bryson Bromley netted a pair of 3-pointers along with three boards, five assists and two steals. Senior forward Grayson Brousseau had a solid all-around outing with four points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Senior forward Cy Hansen grabbed three boards.

Advertisement

Lehi had a notable night at the charity stripe, where the Pioneers converted 11-of-12 free throws (92%). They also took good care of the ball, turning it over just six times.

“We lost a tough one that could have gone either way,” said Coach Quincy Lewis. “Our effort was good but our execution was poor. We’ll learn from it and be better because of it.”

Lehi is playing in The Classic at Damien this week in La Verne, California. Check the newspaper website lehifreepress.com for updates on the team’s progress.