Lehi girls hoops drops close duo

In last week’s pre-holiday action, the Lehi girls basketball teamsuffered a pair of narrow losses against good teams at home.

Dec. 18: Wasatch 66, Lehi 58

The Pioneers dueled with the Wasps throughout the evening. The visitors built an 18-11 advantage by the end of the first quarter, but Lehi matched their effort closely in the second period and so the margin was nearly the same at the break as Wasatch took a 32-24 lead to the locker room.

The Pioneers returned from the break with energy and reduced the deficit to a single bucket entering the final stanza, but they weren’t able to hold off the Wasps down the stretch and gave up the ground they had gained.

Senior guard Addy Scrivner dropped in 7-of-11 (64%) from the field including three triples and finished with 20 points and three assists. Senior guard Hadlie Warren added 11 points with five assists and three steals in the effort.

Senior post McKinly Faux scored nine points with three rebounds while senior guard Sammi Love tallied seven points, three boards, five assists, two steals and a block in a solid all-around effort.

Dec. 20: Timpview 50, Lehi 46

The Pioneers had another barn-burner against the Thunderbirds. The visitors clawed ahead 18-16 in the initial quarter and were ahead just 24-23 by the end of the half.

However, Timpview outscored Lehi 17-10 in the third period, and although the home squad reduced the deficit by half in the last quarter, the Pioneers were unable to get any closer.

Scrivner again shot a high percentage, netting four treys on the way to 25 points along with six rebounds, four assists and just two turnovers. Love contributed 11 points and four assists while Faux made five points and got four boards.

Senior post Malia Havea had three rebounds and a block. Warren had three steals and a pair of assists.

“We had two rough losses this week to really tough teams in Wasatch and Timpview,” said Coach Sean Seastrand. “Both these games went down to the wire and were good learning experiences for our group.

“I’m proud of my seniors and our squad for staying positive through a minor slump and staying focused on getting better,” the coach added. “We’ll regroup after Christmas and get back into working.”