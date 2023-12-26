Falcon girls hoops move to 7-1

The Skyridge girls basketball team blew out an overmatched opponent at home prior to the holiday break.

Dec. 20: Skyridge 69, Granger 23

The Falcons overwhelmed the visitors and galloped out to a 28-10 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Lancers managed to nearly match their hosts in the second period 13-14, but apparently used up whatever energy they had because they didn’t score a single point after the break.

Skyridge went deep into their bench in this game with 10 players scoring. Junior guard Merceius Mili led out with 14 points and also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Senior forward Sadie Buttars dropped in 11 points with five boards and three steals.

Senior guard Shae Toole had an outstanding all-around game with eight points, five rebounds, six assists, eight steals and just two turnovers. Senior guard Jada Smith also got eight points with four boards.

Sophomore guard Kyah Perkins added seven points while juniorguard Lillian Meyer got five points, five assists and five steals and sophomore guard Lily Grant scored five points as well.

The Falcons are now 7-1, with their only loss to date coming to top-ranked and undefeated Copper Hills (11-0). They will play three or four more non-league games in January before starting Region 3 play on Jan. 12 at Westlake.