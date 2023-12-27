Falcon boys hoops opens with OT tourney victory

The Skyridge boys basketball team prevailed in a back-and-forth contest in overtime to best Serra (Gardena CA) 67-64 in the first round of Silver bracket play of The Classic at Damien Tuesday (Dec. 26) evening.

The Falcons were the designated home team, and they managed an 11-9 edge at the end of a competitive first quarter, but Serra pulled ahead 25-21 by the break.

Skyridge responded with a 21-9 scoring burst in the third period to move ahead 42-34 entering the fourth quarter, but Serra battled back to tie up the tally and force the game into overtime. The Falcons were one basket better 12-9 in the extra stanza to pocket a hard-fought win.

In a remarkably balanced attack, junior forward Jordan Kohlerled the effort with a double-double of 12 points and 15 reboundswith three assists. Senior guard Dane Housley added 12 points to go with three boards, six assists and two steals.

Senior forward Jackson Mosteller also had 12 points including a couple of triples along with three rebounds and a block. Sophomore forward Carson Mosteller dropped in three treys for nine points.

Senior forward Ethan Gagon tallied nine points, eight rebounds and four assists while senior guard Tate Larson also had ninepoints with five assists.

“I was really proud of the way the kids battled tonight,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “Serra has Marcus Adams from BYU’s brother Maximo, who is the 19th top-ranked player in the country, and we held him to 11 points.

Advertisement

“Ethan Gagon did a great job defensively on him and we had a number of clutch 3s by the Mosteller brothers, Tate Larson, Dane Housley and Ethan Gagon,” he continued. “Jordan Kohler finished with 15 rebounds and was key to us protecting the rim and making it tough on them to score in the first half.

“We next play Roosevelt out of Seattle which is 8-0 this year. It should be a good test for us,” the coach concluded. Tipoff time is scheduled for 6 p.m.