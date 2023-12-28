Falcon boys drop second tourney game

The Skyridge boys basketball team suffered a narrow loss to unbeaten Roosevelt (Seattle WA) 68-63 in the second round of Silver championship bracket play for The Classic at Damien Wednesday (Dec. 27) evening.

The Falcons battled even with the Roughriders in the defensive first quarter, which ended with the teams knotted at 10 points each. Roosevelt was one basket better in the lively second period and took a 31-29 advantage to the locker room at the break.

The Roughriders returned to the court with energy in the third quarter and worked their way to a 53-44 lead entering the fourth.Skyridge was able to reduce the deficit by a couple of scores down the stretch but couldn’t entirely overcome it.

Junior forward Jordan Kohler sparked the effort with 23 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Tate Larson canned six triples and finished with 19 points. Senior guard Dane Housley added 13 points and five assists. Senior forward Jackson Mosteller tallied three assists, six boards and two steals.

“Our kids battled hard against a good Roosevelt team thatfinished 13-of-20 from the 3-point line,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “Tate Larson had six threes and Jordan Kohler finished with 23 points to lead us. I love the fight and leadership that I’m seeing from our team, and we are getting better all the time.

“This tournament will continue to help prepare us for region play,” he concluded. Next up is

Tahoma (Maple Valley WA) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 29).The Bears (6-3) lost 66-69 to Pasadena on Wednesday.