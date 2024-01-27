Skyridge wrestlers compete in state duals

The Skyridge wrestling team members gained additional experience in the 6A Dual State Championships held last weekend (Feb. 19-20) at Lehi High School.

Coach Lyle Mangum reported that a substantial portion of his team was no longer available to compete since preparation for spring football practice began last week. The remaining Falcons finished fifth in Pool A and were placed in the Bronze bracket for the final rounds.

In pool play, Skyridge bested Westlake 39-30 and lost to Mountain Ridge, Farmington, Fremont and Lehi. In the bracket they defeated Pleasant Grove JV 38-27 but lost to Renegade and didn’t wrestle the Thunder again since they had competed earlier. Based on that, the Falcons finished a presumptive third.

Here’s how Skyridge’s entrants fared by weight class.

• At 106, Asher Millward recorded a single win by forfeit.

• At 113, Cooper Sorenson went 4-4. He got two forfeit wins and earned victories over Chuck Barton (Westlake) by 10-4decision and Michael Benich (Lehi) by 9-2 decision.

• At 120, Zayne Clark went 4-4 with two forfeits and pins over RJ Hervias (Westlake) at 1:24 and Brooks Holshue (Mountain Ridge) at 1:01.

Advertisement

• At 126, Cody Sorensen and Taj Richards each went 0-4.

• At 132, Layton Liston went 2-6 with falls registered overKenneth Conder (Pleasant Grove) at 1:07 and Chance Bass (Fremont) at 4:43.

• At 138, Kale Wright went 1-7. His solo win was by major decision 10-2 over Jeffrey Sargent (Lehi).

• At 144, Jacob Craft went 1-5 and Broc Band was 0-2. Craft beat Easton Manning (Farmington) by 11-7 decision.

• At 150, Chandler Curtis went 4-4 with a forfeit. He earned victories over Ayden Robinson (Westlake) by 7-0 decision, John Bell (Renegade) by technical fall 20-1 and pinned Hayes Smith (Farmington) at 0:57.

• At 157, Dodge Collins went 5-3. He bested Michael Christensen (Pleasant Grove ) by 21-8 major decision, Riggs Martin (Westlake) by fall at 1:43, Ty Henderson (Renegade) by fall at 0:18, Luke McIntyre (Farmington) by 10-3 decision and Parker Robinson (Lehi) by 13-7 decision.

• At 165, Porter Logan went 2-6. His wins were over MerrariPerez (Pleasant Grove) by 15-0 technical fall and Tanner Free (Westlake) by pin at 5:53.

• At 175, Chance Peterson went 6-2. He defeated Saione Toki (Westlake) by 20-16 decision, Ethan Hall (Renegade) by fall at 3:17, Ben Brown (Davis) by fall at 4:45, Eric Rasmussen (Farmington) by fall at 1:30, Jacob Marshall (Lehi) by fall at 1:29 and Curtis Penrod (Fremont) by 15-3major decision.

Advertisement

• At 190, Elias Nickel went 6-2. He scored victories over Logan Snider (Pleasant Grove) by pin at 1:09, Brock Wootton (Westlake) by pin at 2:46, Sam Stewart (Renegade) by 7-1 decision, Cole Murray (Farmington) by pin at 3:26, Ty Russell (Lehi) by pin at 1:23 and Sawyer Lynch (Fremont) by pin at 5:30.

• At 215, Kyle Willes went 1-2 with a forfeit win and Pax Terebaugh was 0-5.

• At 285, Bradshaw Cox went 5-3. He beat Jaxon Mortenson (Pleasant Grove) by fall at 1:38, Apolosi Tuivai (Westlake) by fall at 3:52, Fuapauna Mama (Renegade) by 5-2 decision, Gavin King (Mountain Ridge) by 4-1 decision and Will Struthers (Fremont) by fall at 3:57.