Skyridge wrestlers compete in state duals

AF boys coach suspended, absent for games with Lehi schools​

Lehi cheer team earns 4th at State

Lehi wrestling finishes second in state duals

Girls' wrestling gains traction at Lehi and Skyridge

Falcon girls fall to Knights

Lehi girls steal hoops win over the Thunder

Falcon boys edged by Knights

Lehi boys earn tough hoops win at Westlake

Lehi third overall, Skyridge second in show at region drill competition

Published

2 hours ago

The Skyridge wrestling team members gained additional experience in the 6A Dual State Championships held last weekend (Feb. 19-20) at Lehi High School.

Coach Lyle Mangum reported that a substantial portion of his team was no longer available to compete since preparation for spring football practice began last week. The remaining Falcons finished fifth in Pool A and were placed in the Bronze bracket for the final rounds.

In pool play, Skyridge bested Westlake 39-30 and lost to Mountain Ridge, Farmington, Fremont and Lehi. In the bracket they defeated Pleasant Grove JV 38-27 but lost to Renegade and didn’t wrestle the Thunder again since they had competed earlier. Based on that, the Falcons finished a presumptive third.

Here’s how Skyridge’s entrants fared by weight class.

• At 106, Asher Millward recorded a single win by forfeit.

• At 113, Cooper Sorenson went 4-4. He got two forfeit wins and earned victories over Chuck Barton (Westlake) by 10-4decision and Michael Benich (Lehi) by 9-2 decision.

• At 120, Zayne Clark went 4-4 with two forfeits and pins over RJ Hervias (Westlake) at 1:24 and Brooks Holshue (Mountain Ridge) at 1:01.

• At 126, Cody Sorensen and Taj Richards each went 0-4.

• At 132, Layton Liston went 2-6 with falls registered overKenneth Conder (Pleasant Grove) at 1:07 and Chance Bass (Fremont) at 4:43.

• At 138, Kale Wright went 1-7. His solo win was by major decision 10-2 over Jeffrey Sargent (Lehi).

• At 144, Jacob Craft went 1-5 and Broc Band was 0-2. Craft beat Easton Manning (Farmington) by 11-7 decision.

• At 150, Chandler Curtis went 4-4 with a forfeit. He earned victories over Ayden Robinson (Westlake) by 7-0 decision, John Bell (Renegade) by technical fall 20-1 and pinned Hayes Smith (Farmington) at 0:57.

• At 157, Dodge Collins went 5-3. He bested Michael Christensen (Pleasant Grove ) by 21-8 major decision, Riggs Martin (Westlake) by fall at 1:43, Ty Henderson (Renegade) by fall at 0:18, Luke McIntyre (Farmington) by 10-3 decision and Parker Robinson (Lehi) by 13-7 decision.

• At 165, Porter Logan went 2-6. His wins were over MerrariPerez (Pleasant Grove) by 15-0 technical fall and Tanner Free (Westlake) by pin at 5:53.

• At 175, Chance Peterson went 6-2. He defeated Saione Toki (Westlake) by 20-16 decision, Ethan Hall (Renegade) by fall at 3:17, Ben Brown (Davis) by fall at 4:45, Eric Rasmussen (Farmington) by fall at 1:30, Jacob Marshall (Lehi) by fall at 1:29 and Curtis Penrod (Fremont) by 15-3major decision.

• At 190, Elias Nickel went 6-2. He scored victories over Logan Snider (Pleasant Grove) by pin at 1:09, Brock Wootton (Westlake) by pin at 2:46, Sam Stewart (Renegade) by 7-1 decision, Cole Murray (Farmington) by pin at 3:26, Ty Russell (Lehi) by pin at 1:23 and Sawyer Lynch (Fremont) by pin at 5:30.

• At 215, Kyle Willes went 1-2 with a forfeit win and Pax Terebaugh was 0-5.

• At 285, Bradshaw Cox went 5-3. He beat Jaxon Mortenson (Pleasant Grove) by fall at 1:38, Apolosi Tuivai (Westlake) by fall at 3:52, Fuapauna Mama (Renegade) by 5-2 decision, Gavin King (Mountain Ridge) by 4-1 decision and Will Struthers (Fremont) by fall at 3:57.

