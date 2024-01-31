Connect with us

Lehi Business

Vintage shop on Lehi Main expands

Lehi Business

Màstra offers an authentic taste of Italy

Lehi Business

19 Lehi companies recognized in Inc. 5000 as among fastest growing in the U.S.

Lehi Business

Kris Krohn: Utah Born Real Estate Powerhouse!

Lehi Business

Exploring Day Trips From Lehi Through Scripture

Lehi Business

Houston TX Hot Chicken acquires all Utah Crack Shack locations

Lehi Business

Personalize Christmas with gifts to celebrate Lehi

Lehi Business

Restaurant Review: “Chef Tito’s Best” worth a try

Lehi Business

Lehi storage facility hosts holiday sock drive

Lehi Business

Osmond Designs building once housed ZCMI subsidiary

Lehi Business

Vintage shop on Lehi Main expands

Published

5 mins ago

on

Lexy Louise Co. is a small business owned by Lexy Granthem, who is from Lehi and is a lover of vintage goods. 

“When I first got started, it was more about selling stuff I wasn’t wearing in my closet anymore and a way to make a little extra cash. Then it grew into vintage clothing, and I started sewing dresses three years ago,” Granthem said.

Granthem sources her vintage goods from thrift stores in the area. She spends one day each week finding vintage items from various shops and posting them for sale the following Saturday. She’s been selling vintage and handmade items for eight years and jumped at the opportunity to open a brick-and-mortar shop on Lehi Main Street.

“I’m from Lehi, and I’ve always loved Lehi Main Street. I remember going to Pioneer Party with my mom when I was little, so I knew I wanted my shop to be on Main Street,” said Granthem. 

The store opened in July 2023 and has been successful so far. Due to this success, the shop is set to double in size and inventory, kicking off with an expansion party on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop expansion includes a new room dedicated to local sellers of vintage and handmade goods, including Shop Bunny Hill and The Potted Ivy, two small businesses from Utah County.

“I’ve met other sellers through markets over the last couple of years, and I wanted to have a space where they could sell as well,” she said.

The expansion party will include free flowers, donuts and cake for anyone in attendance. The first ten shoppers will receive a gift bag, and there will also be gift cards hidden around the shop. Lexy Louise Co. is located at 130 W. Main St in Lehi.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *