Vintage shop on Lehi Main expands

Lexy Louise Co. is a small business owned by Lexy Granthem, who is from Lehi and is a lover of vintage goods.

“When I first got started, it was more about selling stuff I wasn’t wearing in my closet anymore and a way to make a little extra cash. Then it grew into vintage clothing, and I started sewing dresses three years ago,” Granthem said.

Granthem sources her vintage goods from thrift stores in the area. She spends one day each week finding vintage items from various shops and posting them for sale the following Saturday. She’s been selling vintage and handmade items for eight years and jumped at the opportunity to open a brick-and-mortar shop on Lehi Main Street.

“I’m from Lehi, and I’ve always loved Lehi Main Street. I remember going to Pioneer Party with my mom when I was little, so I knew I wanted my shop to be on Main Street,” said Granthem.

The store opened in July 2023 and has been successful so far. Due to this success, the shop is set to double in size and inventory, kicking off with an expansion party on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop expansion includes a new room dedicated to local sellers of vintage and handmade goods, including Shop Bunny Hill and The Potted Ivy, two small businesses from Utah County.

“I’ve met other sellers through markets over the last couple of years, and I wanted to have a space where they could sell as well,” she said.

The expansion party will include free flowers, donuts and cake for anyone in attendance. The first ten shoppers will receive a gift bag, and there will also be gift cards hidden around the shop. Lexy Louise Co. is located at 130 W. Main St in Lehi.