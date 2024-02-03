Lehi hoops teams double up on the Cavemen

As the second round of Region 3 play got underway Friday (Feb. 2), the Lehi boys and girls basketball teams won their respective games at American Fork in front of a packed house to solidify their high standings in the league races.

The boys (16-3, 5-1) have now taken sole possession of first place and dropped the Cavemen into a tie for second with Lone Peak at 4-2. The girls (11-7, 5-1) are alone in second place, onegame behind Lone Peak and one game up on Westlake.

BOYS: Lehi 80, American Fork 62

The Pioneers looked poised from the opening whistle and were never rattled by anything the Cavemen did to try to slow them down. They also played exceptional defense in containing the opposing bigger roster and made American Fork work hard for almost every shot.

The visitors took the lead for good about halfway through the first quarter. Lehi was up 20-15 after one, 44-27 at the half, and 60-44 at the end of the third period.

Despite being the focus of American Fork’s defensive efforts, senior guard Cooper Lewis scored 37 points including five triples, which brought his season total to 78 and set a new all-time Pioneer record. He also had three rebounds, three assists, four steals and a block.

While the opponents were busy trying to contain Lewis, junior wing Easton Hawkins was burning the nets himself, finishing with 31 points including six treys to go with six boards, two assists and a block.

Advertisement

Lehi’s front-court players had to be constantly rotated because of foul trouble but they all managed to stay in the game and did an excellent job on the defensive end. Everyone who played made important contributions to this impressive team victory.

GIRLS: Lehi 52, American Fork 49

The girls game was close throughout but the Pioneers had a narrow lead for most of it. They looked to be in control with a 12-point advantage and four minutes left to play, but Coach Sean Seastrand said afterwards that he never felt comfortable, and with good reason.

The Cavemen made an 11-0 charge over the next three minutes to close within a single point with under a minute to play. Junior forward Ellie Hill canned a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds remaining to solidify the win for the visitors.

Senior guard Addy Scrivner scored a game-high 23 points including four triples to spark Lehi’s effort.

For more details, photos and interviews from these contests, check out the Feb. 8 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

The Pioneers will have their final two home games of the regular season next week. They will host Westlake on Tuesday(Feb. 6) and it will be Senior Night Friday (Feb. 9) when Skyridge comes to town. The varsity girls play at 6 p.m. with the boys immediately following about 7:30.