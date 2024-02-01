Lehi, Skyridge drill teams exit after state semis

The Skyridge and Lehi high school drill teams competed at the state quarterfinals competition Monday (Jan. 29) at Utah Valley University. Both teams performed well enough to qualify to advance to the state semifinals the next day, where they competed in the field of 16 for Class 6A.

Drill teams compete in three categories: military, dance routine and show. Scores are based on the difficulty of technique, execution, choreography, overall performance and effect as well as compliance with safety rules.

The Lehi High School Pionettes executed a high level of technique and athleticism in all three competition routines at the semifinals. The team danced with energy and excellent showmanship.

“This team has made us all proud as coaches. They rose to the challenge and left everything out on the floor this week,” said Chelsea Kogianes, head coach for the Lehi drill team.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to coach them, and we love them,” she said. “We are so appreciative of the support we’ve received from the parents, Lehi High School administration, and all of the Lehi community this season.”

The Skyridge High School Amurelles competed with great enthusiasm and drive throughout the competition.

“This year has been one to remember,” said Kate Barker, head coach for the Skryidge drill team. “I have been so impressed by the dedication, passion and sacrifice that these athletes have poured into this season.”

Neither team advanced to the state finals competition. However, members of both teams expressed pride in what they have accomplished this season on and off the dance floor.

The 6A teams contesting for the state title on Friday (Feb. 2)include Syracuse, Bingham, Copper Hills, Layton, Davis, Farmington, Corner Canyon and Pleasant Grove, with Westlake as the wild card competitor.