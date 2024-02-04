All Lehi-area girls qualify for state wrestling meet

All local participants, including six girls from Skyridge and two from Lehi, qualified to advance to the state wrestling tournamentafter competing at the Girls 6A Divisional wrestling meet on Thursday (Feb. 1) at Syracuse High School.

The Utah High School Activities Association is staging a separate girls final event for the first time. Their state tournament is set for Feb. 14 and 15 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Events Center and will include competitors from Classes4A, 5A and 6A. The equivalent boys tournament will follow.

Two of the Falcons earned the gold medal at the Divisional. In the 130 weight class, Nadia Thomas won her first two matches by technical fall.

In the exciting championship bout, she pinned Kara Noyce of Copper Hills at the 5:23 mark to come out the victor. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler as well.

In the 145 bracket, Madison Sherman bested all of her opponents by fall. In the final, she pinned Sarah Griffiths of Herriman at 2:44 to claim the top prize. These two girls are among the favorites for the state title in their respective weight classes.

Skyridge’s Presley Shroeder earned fourth place in the 110 bracket. She was pinned in the second period of the third-place match by Brooke Fuller of Layton.

The top placer for Lehi was Suzana Clark, who came in fifth in the 115 weight class. She scored a fall in 29 seconds over Macie Harwood of Copper Hills to secure her spot on the state team.

Falcon Grace Brimhall placed sixth in the 155 bracket. She lost by first-period fall to Eliza Davis of Davis in the fifth-place match.

In the 130 weight class, Skyridge’s Makayla Price ended up in seventh place after a medical forfeit by Layton’s Claribel Workman in the placement round.

Falcon Shaelynn Willes also finished up in seventh place after pinning Mjrna Seavello of Syracuse at 3:23 in their placement bout of the 155 bracket.

Pioneer Elizabeth Anderegg rounded out the state qualifiers by coming in eighth in the 140 weight class. She was pinned by Layton’s Violet Gianchetta in the first period of the placement final.