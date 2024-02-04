Connect with us

Falcon boys fall to Thunder

4 hours ago

The Skyridge boys basketball team lost their opening second-round game in Region 3 play to Westlake by a single basket at home in last week’s only event.

Feb. 2Westlake 60Skyridge 57

The Falcons battled through another tough contest with the Thunder, but the visitors flipped the script this time and won by one score as Skyridge had done at their place in the earlier meeting.

The first quarter differential ultimately determined the outcome as Westlake jumped out quickly to take a 21-14 lead. The Falcons had a 43-39 scoring edge the rest of the way but never quite overcame the fast start by the visitors.

Junior forward Jordan Kohler led all scorers with 32 points including three triples and had seven rebounds and a deflectionas well.

Senior forward Ethan Gagon scored eight points including a pair of treys and senior forward Jackson Mosteller also netted eight points with five boards and a block. Senior guard Tate Larsonadded five points and three rebounds while senior guard Dane Housley got four points and seven assists.

“This was another tight region game,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “Give credit to Westlake, they outplayed us tonight. Unfortunately, we didn’t shoot the ball well and, in this league,if you have a bad shooting night you are in trouble.

“We fought hard and had our chances to win, but fell short,” he continued. “Jordan Kohler was tough tonight on both ends of the floor and did a great job making the right plays for us.

“We are still a confident team that knows what we must do to finish strong. We have two good opponents this week and we are going to have to be on top of our game,” Gardner concluded.

The Falcons (8-11, 3-3) host Lone Peak (10-8, 4-2) on Tuesday (Feb. 6) before heading to the rematch at Lehi (16-3, 5-1) on Friday (Feb. 9). For both events, the girls varsity will play at 6 p.m. and the boys game will immediately follow at about 7:30 p.m.

