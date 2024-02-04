Skyridge boys win Region 3 swim title; others place

At the Region 3 swim meet Saturday (Feb. 3) in the South Davis Recreation Center, the Falcon boys earned the first-place trophy and the girls team finished second. The Pioneer girls finished third and the boys were sixth.

This was the final qualifying event prior to the state swim meet, which is scheduled for Feb. 23 and 24 at BYU in the Richards Building.

Lone Peak won the girls title with an overwhelming 559 points, followed by Skyridge at 379, Lehi at 243, Pleasant Grove at 240, American Fork at 196 and Westlake at 167.

In the boys division, Skyridge tallied 439 points, followed by the Knights at 390, the Cavemen at 382, the Vikings at 305, the Thunder at 143 and the Pioneers at 122.

A pair of Falcons, senior Nate Moir and junior Mason Hemmert, earned gold medals in all four of their events (individual and relay) and tied for the high-point winner honors.

They both swam as part of the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay squads along with senior Wade Ogden and junior Sam Mortensen. Moir also won the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke, while Hemmert outpaced the competition in the 200-yard and 100-yard freestyle events.

Other top medalists from the Lehi schools in the boys division:

• Falcons Lincoln Burr, Connor Clark, Dillon Giraldi and Skyler Taylor earned silver in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Skyridge’s Wade Ogden captured gold in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Mortensen got bronze in the 50-yard freestyle.

• Burr came in first in the 100-yard butterfly and Giraldi was third.

• Burr earned silver in the 100-yard backstroke.

• In the 100-yard breaststroke, the Falcons claimed five of the six available medals. Ogden collected the silver and Clark picked up the bronze.

Top-three placers for Skyridge and Lehi in the girls events:

• Falcons Dani Cannon, Anya Clark, Ava Ellington and Ella Comire claimed silver in the 200-yard medley relay.

• Kara Moir won bronze for Skyridge in the 200-yard freestyle.

• Clark finished third in the 200-yard individual medley.

• Cannon got silver in the 100-yard butterfly, while Pioneer Kalia Hasselbach earned the bronze.

• Moir earned silver in the 500-yard freestyle and teammate Ellie Sintay finished third.

• Skyridge garnered the bronze in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Comire, Mallory Hemmert, Abby Franz and Clark.

• Cannon claimed gold in the 100-yard backstroke and Hasselbach collected the bronze.

• In the 100-yard breaststroke, Clark finished first and Lehi’s Addi Zobrist was third.

• The Falcons won the silver medal in the 400-yard freestylerelay with Cannon, Ellington, Alyssa Huff and Moir.