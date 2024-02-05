Skyridge will send 10 matmen to state meet

The Skyridge boys wrestling team qualified 10 members for the state meet at the 6A B Divisional on Feb. 3 at Westlake. The boys state tournament is set for Feb. 16 and 17 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.

As a team, the Falcons finished seventh in the qualifying event with 131 points, just two points behind Farmington. The top three spots were claimed by Westlake with 314.0 points, Pleasant Grove with 270.0 points and Davis with 247.5 points.

Coach Lyle Mangum said his team wrestled well at the tournament. Asher Millward earned the gold medal in the 106 weight class in a narrow decision over Kaden Oldroyd of Westlake 6-5.

Here’s the results for Skyridge’s other state qualifiers by weight class.

• At 113, Cooper Sorenson scored 11 points and finished in seventh place by pinning Sawyer Williams of Westlake in 55 seconds.

• At 144, Jacob Craft earned 9.0 team points and finished seventh, scoring a fall at 27 seconds over Kyler North of Westlake in an upset win.

• At 150, Dallin Davidson added 11.0 team points and came in eighth after being pinned by Teage Derr of Davis in the placement match.

• At 157, Dodge Collins finished sixth with 17.0 team points. He lost by fall to Kaden Patterson of Herriman in his final bout. Chandler Curtis came in seventh in this bracket by pinning Brewster Madison of Herriman at 4:16.

• At 165, Noah Mansker was eighth with 7.0 team points after Keaton Reid of Davis pinned him in the placement bout.

• At 175, Chance Peterson posted 10.0 points and ended up eighth after he was defeated by Westlake’s Louie Hamner by 17-8 major decision in the final match.

• At 190, Elias Nickel earned 15.0 team points to finish sixth. Carter Percival of Davis pinned him in the placement bout.

• At 285, Bradshaw Cox came in sixth with 11.0 team points as Tomasai Hasson of Davis earned a major decision 9-1 over him in their concluding match.

Other Falcons who earned points or places for the team included Zayne Clark at 120 (2.0), Felipe da Silva Soares at 132 (3.0, 10thplace), Kale Wright at 138 (4.0, 9th place), Porter Logan (9thplace) and Pax Tevebaugh (4.0).

The program’s other participants at this event were Tyce Jacobson (106), Andrew Bertola (120), Grant Eldredge (126), Cody Sorensen (126), Layton Lister (132), Scotty Spiker (138), Crash Sherman (144), Broc Bond (150), Jason Christiansen(175), Kyle Willes (190) and Josh Cass (215).