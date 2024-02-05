Nine Lehi wrestlers qualify for State boys meet

The Pioneer wrestling team had nine members who qualified to advance to the state meet at the A Divisional for Class 6A on Feb. 3 at Syracuse. The boys state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 16 and 17 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.

Lehi finished sixth in the overall team standings with 173.5 points. Layton took first place with 355.5 points, followed by Corner Canyon at 272.5 and Fremont at 228.0 to round out the top three.

“The boys for the most part had a really good tournament,” said Pioneer Coach Dan Rice. “They are now excited for State.”

Here’s how Lehi’s qualifiers finished by weight class.

• At 120, Boston Richins placed eighth with 8.0 team points after being pinned by Richard Garcia of Mountain Ridge in the final bout.

• At 126, Lincoln Rex captured the bronze medal with 22.0 team points after earning a 7-2 decision over Colby Tennant of Fremont.

• At 132, Cohen Mortensen collected 16.5 team points and placed fifth after winning a 6-3 decision over Treyden Christensen of Layton in the placement match.

• At 144, Beck Olson finished in fourth place with 22.0 team points. Mason Pehrson of Mountain Ridge scored a fall over him in the final bout.

• At 150, Ammon Cannon tallied 21.0 team points and ended up in third place after defeating Coen Maxwell of Mountain Ridge by a major decision shutout at 10-0.

• At 165, Mason Fink got the bronze as well with 22.0 team points, finishing up with a 7-3 decision over Jonathon Inagaki of Layton in the contest for third place.

• At 175, Mason Mickiewicz contributed 10.0 team points and came in eighth after being edged by Luke Jordan of Riverton in an 11-10 decision.

• At 215, Austin Stauffer claimed fifth place with 15.0 team points after earning a fall at 1:42 over Jackson Olsen of Mountain Ridge in the placement match.

• At 285, Issac Sweat came in fourth with 24.0 team points.Braiden Moon of Layton topped him by 5-1 decision in their final bout.

Pioneer team members who earned additional points or places towards the program total were Colton Grunkemeier at 106 (4.0, 10th place), Sawyer Richins at 106 (9th place), Michael Benich at 113 (2.0, 9th place), Kole Wootton at 120 (10thplace), Carson Jepson at 126 (10th place), Ryan Cannon at 175 (9th place), Ty Russell at 190 (8.0) and Fuapauna Mama (9thplace).

Other Lehi participants at this meet included Kenneth Fink (132), Ryan Pope (138), Gage Sorenson (138), Joshua Selph(144), Pablo Garcia (150), Breyton Somerville (157), Brooks Hansen (157), Lucas Kill (165), Matthew Hoyal (190) and Matekitonga Havea (285).