Falcon girls lose two on consecutive days

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Skyridge girls basketball team had a couple of rough outings last week, falling to the Thunder in Region 3 action at home and then getting blitzed the next day by the powerful Riverhawks (18-2) on the road.

Feb. 2: Westlake 57, Skyridge 39

The Falcons stayed in contact for three quarters of this game, but it got away from them in the final period. The Thunder led 10-7 after the first, 24-18 at the half and 38-31 heading into the fourth but outscored the home squad 19-8 the rest of the way to pocket the win.

Seven players registered points for Skyridge, led by senior forward Sadie Buttars with 10 points plus five rebounds and four assists. Senior guard Cambree Blackham netted nine points with three boards and junior guard Lilly Meyer scored seven points. Senior guard Jada Smith made three assists.

“Westlake was the more gritty and tough team tonight,” said Coach Shaylee Nielsen. “They do a great job in their man defense of staying in the gaps and making it tough to get good driving lanes to finish or kick out.

“We weren’t tough on defense, which is usually our backbone,” the coach continued. “We are working on finding our identity and until we decide to get gritty and take a lot of pride in getting stops, we’re not going to beat good teams.

“Our next two region games don’t get any easier in Lone Peak and Lehi, so we have to make adjustments and come out and compete,” Nielsen said.

Feb. 3Ridgeline 64, Skyridge 26

The Falcons never got on track against the Riverhawks, scoring just nine points in the entire first half and only 17 more for the game. Blackham scored seven points, senior guard Shae Toolehad six and sophomore guard Abby Dotson was responsible for the team’s two triples in the contest.

The Falcons (10-8, 2-4) will continue the second round ofleague play this week as they host Lone Peak (11-6, 6-0) on Tuesday (Feb. 6) and visit Lehi (11-7, 5-1) on Friday (Feb. 9). For both games, the varsity girls play at 6 p.m. with the boys immediately following around 7:30.

